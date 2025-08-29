Canadian Economy Hits An Iceberg—Government Spending Soars

Canada isn’t ready to use the R word to describe its economy, but the latest GDP data makes it hard to avoid. Statistics Canada (StatCan) reported the economy contracted in Q2, dragged down by falling exports and slumping business investment. What little growth remained came from residential real estate. The only reason GDP didn’t fall further was a temporary lift from household and government spending—but with incomes weakening and public finances deteriorating, that support looks increasingly unsustainable.

Canadian GDP Contracts On Exports, But Weakness May Be Overstated

Real GDP contracted 0.4% in Q2, driven by a sharp decline in exports (-7.5%), shedding 2.46 percentage points. The shift was driven by tariffs—both reduced demand from higher costs and by Q1 front-loading, as US importers rushed to beat tariff hikes. Put bluntly, Q1 strength and Q2 weakness may be overstated. The next quarter will provide a better picture of normalized demand.

Of all the concerns in this report, an export-driven decline may be the least worrying.

Canada Cuts Business Investment, Doubles Down On Housing

Canada’s productivity crisis is deepening as firms cut investment. Business investment fell 0.6%, led by a drop in machinery and equipment (-9.4%), and non-residential building (-3.3%). Rising business inventories (+$30.1 billion) may further signal weaker demand. Meanwhile, residential investment rose 1.5%, driven by a 3.7% jump in new construction—a troubling shift, given that even the Bank of Canada is sounding alarms on the productivity crisis.

Rising residential investment is only a good sign when growth is broad-based—this isn’t one of those times. Productive investment is collapsing while capital keeps flowing into non-productive sectors. This isn’t just overreliance on housing—short-term asset inflation is being prioritized over long-term growth. In the end, this undermines the housing sector’s long-term stability.

Canadian GDP Drop Softened By Unsustainable Household and Government Spending

One surprisingly strong point in the report is the strength of domestic demand. Household consumption actually climbed 1.1%, led by vehicles (+5.6%), with real per capita spending also climbing 1.1% in the quarter. This growth was accompanied by weak income growth (+0.2%), with the consumption funds coming from reduced savings—the rate fell from 6.0% in Q1 to 5.0% in Q2.

Government spending—funded by rising borrowing—further softened the blow. Substantial growth was seen in consumption (+1.3%) and investment (+2.1%). However, federal revenues plunged 4.2% after the consumer tax repeal—contributing to a $21.5 billion deterioration in the federal fiscal position, from a $4.1 billion surplus in Q1 to a $17.3 billion deficit in Q2.

Both of these trends helped bolster GDP from an even weaker report, but this isn’t sustainable. The domestic spending trends are being accompanied by a concerning erosion in the position of households and government. At the same time, the economy is shifting from productive business investment that drives long-term growth, toward even greater reliance on housing, amplifying the risk for an already housing-dependent economy.

The possibility of dismissing these problems as a one-off issue resolved by a trade deal is also narrow. Yesterday, we examined investment data showing foreign investors are no longer alone in pulling capital out of the country—domestic investors are also sending their capital abroad. This week’s data didn’t warn of an iceberg ahead—it confirmed we already hit it.