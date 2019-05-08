Canadian Borrowing Rates Are Higher This Year, But Dropping Fast

Canadian households are facing higher borrowing rates, but they’re coming down. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show the effective household borrowing rate was higher than last year, as of April 27. Over the past few weeks however, rates have been on a fast slide since peaking in March.
Effective Household Borrowing Rate
The effective household borrowing rate is the typical interest rate faced by households. It’s not an actual rate you can find, but a weighted index of consumer and mortgage loan rates. The rate is composed of both posted rates (the ones you see) and discount rates ( the ones you don’t). The actual data is drawn from lender files, which gives us insights into what people are actually paying, not what they’re being offered. The result is great for understanding the direction of household loans rate trends. Isn’t everyone into those?
Household Borrowing Rates Are Higher, But Falling
Effective household rates are higher, but dropping very fast over the past few weeks. The effective rate hit 3.88% on April 26, down 2.26% from one month before. Even with the drop, the rate remains 6.88% higher than the same time last year. Dropping into the busy spring season is typical, but even so – this is a steep decline for such a short period. The rate is now back to the lowest level since October of last year.
Canadian Household Borrowing Rate
The Bank of Canada’s weekly effective borrowing rate for Canadian households. The number is a weighted average of interest rates on mortgage and consumer credit products.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
One of The Largest Annual Increases In Recent Time
Despite the steep drop, the rates still made one of the fastest annual increases seen in recent time. The annual pace of growth at 6.88% is second largest since at least 2014. It doesn’t seem like a lot compared to last year’s 18.62% hike, but it will have an impact. The impact is most obvious with larger asset financing, like mortgages.
Canadian Household Borrowing Rate Change
The 12 month percent change for the effective interest rate households faced on April 27.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
Too abstract? Let’s go over an example of maximum mortgage at the rates discussed. Assume a household with $100,000, and we’ll exclude insurance, taxes, and the stress test. At today’s effective rate of 3.88%, the household could have a maximum mortgage of ~$561,000, about 0.89% (~$5k) more than last month. Compared to the 3.63% rate last year, that borrowing power has still dropped 2.6% (~$15k in the example). Today, compared to the same time in 2017, you’re looking at a decline of 5.88% (~$51k). These are only example calculations, so run a more comprehensive one with a broker. The decline in buyer power would be similar though, all other factors the same.
Considering the overnight rate hasn’t moved, this is a big decline for such a short-period. The larger than typical seasonal movement may help increase near term loan demand. The size of those loans won’t be able to grow as quickly as in past years however. Even with the drop over the past few weeks, rates are still higher than last year.
8 Comments
Noticing a lot of people in Canada misinterpreting a BOC cut. They’re suppose to cut when the outlook for the economy deteriorates.
Australia gets it.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-05-05/rate-cut-a-50-50-bet-as-rba-set-to-cut-gdp-cpi-targets/11074998
Not true, low rates directly influence prices. Look at the 2015 cut, and spike.
The 2015 hike was based on weakness in Alberta, not in Ontario or BC. Cutting while the economy was doing well is why the Canadian peso lost almost 30% over that period, and inflated housing.
The 2015 cut was Poloz trying to pull a Greenspan circa mid-90s, but may end up being the biggest boondoggle in Canadian monetary policy since the early 80s.
Ian, I know interests rates were insanely high in the early 80’s, but for my own knowledge, can you expand on what the gov did wrong at that time (that, I assume, caused the interest rate increase)? Or in other words, what was the boondoggle back then?
The interest rates of the early 80s were necessary due to high inflation. Once they killed inflation, the rates came down and the economy started to grow again. It wasn’t easy. It was a devastating recession with mass insolvencies and bankruptcies. But there was no other option. Some Keynesians argue to this day that the inflation was due to oil prices and that the high rates were unnecessary. Such arguments can be ignored. Inflation took off starting in 1965, a full 8 years before the first oil crisis in 1973. The oil price shocks of 1973 and 1979 took place in an already inflationary environment. These prices shocks were not the cause of inflation, merely a single aspect of a much larger inflationary process.
Just keep an eye on GDP stats being reported by government.
Better mortgage rates later 2019
GTA April numbers are in.
MOI dropped from 2.2 to 2.0
Price up 5% yoy
Sales up 17%
New listings up.
When MOI drop below 2.0 we will see a spike in prices.
all good numbers I see their, !
thanks for the absolute evidence that the stress test was generally ineffective at best and if anything, needs to be strengthened, at least for Ontario.
Based on your observations it looks like a good time to start NORMALIZING interest rates from their current emergency lows.
Rates need to be at 4-5% to be ready for the next recession downdraft, so…based on current housing market observations brought to you by RE EXPERT EXTRAORDINAIRE, this is a good time to start raising again, and don’t stop until we reach the “normal non-recessionary rates” that we really should be at…. now.