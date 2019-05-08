Canadian Borrowing Rates Are Higher This Year, But Dropping Fast

Canadian households are facing higher borrowing rates, but they’re coming down. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show the effective household borrowing rate was higher than last year, as of April 27. Over the past few weeks however, rates have been on a fast slide since peaking in March.

Effective Household Borrowing Rate

The effective household borrowing rate is the typical interest rate faced by households. It’s not an actual rate you can find, but a weighted index of consumer and mortgage loan rates. The rate is composed of both posted rates (the ones you see) and discount rates ( the ones you don’t). The actual data is drawn from lender files, which gives us insights into what people are actually paying, not what they’re being offered. The result is great for understanding the direction of household loans rate trends. Isn’t everyone into those?

Household Borrowing Rates Are Higher, But Falling

Effective household rates are higher, but dropping very fast over the past few weeks. The effective rate hit 3.88% on April 26, down 2.26% from one month before. Even with the drop, the rate remains 6.88% higher than the same time last year. Dropping into the busy spring season is typical, but even so – this is a steep decline for such a short period. The rate is now back to the lowest level since October of last year.

Canadian Household Borrowing Rate

The Bank of Canada’s weekly effective borrowing rate for Canadian households. The number is a weighted average of interest rates on mortgage and consumer credit products.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

One of The Largest Annual Increases In Recent Time

Despite the steep drop, the rates still made one of the fastest annual increases seen in recent time. The annual pace of growth at 6.88% is second largest since at least 2014. It doesn’t seem like a lot compared to last year’s 18.62% hike, but it will have an impact. The impact is most obvious with larger asset financing, like mortgages.

Canadian Household Borrowing Rate Change

The 12 month percent change for the effective interest rate households faced on April 27.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Too abstract? Let’s go over an example of maximum mortgage at the rates discussed. Assume a household with $100,000, and we’ll exclude insurance, taxes, and the stress test. At today’s effective rate of 3.88%, the household could have a maximum mortgage of ~$561,000, about 0.89% (~$5k) more than last month. Compared to the 3.63% rate last year, that borrowing power has still dropped 2.6% (~$15k in the example). Today, compared to the same time in 2017, you’re looking at a decline of 5.88% (~$51k). These are only example calculations, so run a more comprehensive one with a broker. The decline in buyer power would be similar though, all other factors the same.

Considering the overnight rate hasn’t moved, this is a big decline for such a short-period. The larger than typical seasonal movement may help increase near term loan demand. The size of those loans won’t be able to grow as quickly as in past years however. Even with the drop over the past few weeks, rates are still higher than last year.

