Toronto Condos Are Shrinking In Size Much Faster Than Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver condos are shrinking at an incredibly fast rate. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) crunched the size of condo apartments using assessment data. The data shows the median size of newer developments are fast shrinking – not all that surprising to most. It is surprising to see Toronto condo units shrinking much faster than Vancouver – a city notorious for tiny units.

Toronto Condos Are Being Built Almost 40% Smaller Than Peak

Condo units in Toronto CMA are shrinking incredibly fast. The median condo size built from 2016 to 2017, fell to 647 sq ft. – down 5% from those built from 2011 to 2015. The median sized unit delivered between 2016 to 2017 is 39.53% smaller than those made during the 1990 peak.

Toronto Median Condo Apartment Size

The median size of condo apartments in Toronto CMA, by year of building construction.

Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

Vancouver Condos Are Being Built 16% Smaller Than Peak

Greater Vancouver, Canada’s most expensive market, is a little more spacious than Toronto. The median size of a condo built from 2016 to 2017 fell to 769 sq ft., down 3.6% from those built between 2011 to 2015. The median size is also 16.04% smaller than buildings made from peak unit size hit between 1971 and 1990.

Vancouver Median Condo Apartment Size

The median size of condo apartments in Vancouver CMA, by year of building construction.

Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

Toronto Condos Are Shrinking Faster Than Vancouver

Toronto is seeing condos shrink much faster than Vancouver. Toronto condos had a median size of 1,070 sq ft. from 1981 to 1990, 16.81% larger than Vancouver during the same period. Worth remembering that Toronto is both “cheaper” and less densely populated than Vancouver.

Canadian Median Condo Apartment Size

The median size of condo apartments in Toronto CMA and Vancouver CMA, by year of building construction.

Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

The wave of smaller condos kicks off an interesting trend in both cities. In the late 1980s, developers saw condos as a replacement for traditional housing. Units with multiple bedrooms were built, assuming people would raise families in them. Now single bedroom (sometimes less) are the standard. Record levels of construction mean this will help shape future demographics. Both cities are giving a loud and clear sign that the future in these places are to work – not build a long-term future. Toronto accelerating to build smaller units than even densely populated Vancouver means it’s vying for the number one spot to not raise a family.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.