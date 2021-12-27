Canada Sees New Mortgage Payments Rise 12% As Low Rates Turn Toxic

Canadian households have much bigger mortgage payments, even with cheap debt. Or maybe because of cheap debt? The average mortgage payment in Q3 2021 showed a big jump, according to TransUnion data. Instead of lowering payments, low rates have fueled record home sales and refinancing. The increased demand has driven home prices higher leading to higher mortgage payments.

Canada Has Seen The Average New Mortgage Payment Rise 12%

Canadian home prices are surging and so are mortgage payments for new buyers. New mortgages had an average payment of $1,621 in Q3 2021, up 11.7% from last year. Over the past five years, the average has moved 20.3% higher. A lot of takeaways in those three numbers, but the most obvious is last year’s growth. In a five year period, more than half the growth in payment size happened over the past twelve months. That’s unbelievable growth.

Canadian Average Mortgage Payment

The average mortgage payment in the third quarter across Canada.

Source: TransUnion Canada; CMHC; Better Dwelling.

The Average Existing Mortgage Payment Increased 4%

On the upside, cheap mortgage debt saved existing mortgage holders money, right? Not exactly. Their average payment hit $1,368 in Q3 2021, up 4.0% from last year. Over the past 5 years, the average moved 15.9% higher. Interest rates were cut by half during this period. Still, payments showed huge growth — with the past year representing nearly a third of it.

Canadian Average Mortgage Payment Change

The annual percent change for the average mortgage payment in the third quarter across Canada.

Source: TransUnion Canada; CMHC; Better Dwelling.

Holding Interest Rates Too Low, For Too Long

Central banks lower interest rates to stimulate demand for credit and raise inflation. The big emphasis is always on the initial cheap debt though, which is how the concept is sold to households. This benefit can be seen from 2019 to 2020, a period that saw an 85% decline in the overnight rate. It slashed checks chart* about $1 from the average mortgage payment. There’s a good reason for this — they cut rates to increase demand and inflation, not save you money.

Bank of Canada (BoC) research from this year shows low rates do not help affordability. Over the past 30 years, households were sold on the idea low rates improve affordability. However, beyond the initial shock, that isn’t the case. The BoC found people adjust their borrowing and take out more debt when it’s cheap. Low rates played an active role in driving prices higher. No one thought to check the math on the narrative until 3 decades later. I mean, why would they? It’s not like credit and inflation are a central bank’s only job to execute.

Not everyone is a loser from low mortgage rates. A small share of people refinancing mortgages at the perfect time see lower payments. Their marginal propensity to consume is low, since these tend to be older and wealthier households. In plain english, a smaller share of the money they save goes back into consumption.

Meanwhile, young households with a high marginal propensity to consume take a hit. They have to divert more money from consumption into shelter costs. This slows economic growth, and is unlikely to be made up by existing mortgages paying less interest. It’s getting easier and easier to understand why Canada is projected to have the slowest per capita GDP growth of any OECD country for the next 40 years.