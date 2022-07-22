A Lot of Canadian Real Estate Owners Decided To Own 4 Or More Homes In 2020

When the pandemic hit Canadians bought as much toilet paper and real estate they could find. We took a dive through data provided by the Canadian Housing Statistics Program (CHSP) on homeownership in 2020. A massive share of Canadian homeowners aren’t stopping at 1 home, but provinces have seen up to 1 in 5 owners buy at least a second home. In fact, in booming cities like Toronto, the share of homeowners with at least 4 homes is showing more growth than those buying second homes.

Canadians Homeowners With Multiple Properties

Today we’re looking at multiple property ownership across Canada. Stat Can says these numbers are restricted to individual resident owners who occupy a residential property. It doesn’t include non-resident owners, or non-individual owners of housing such as institutional or corporate ownership. It’s just individuals residing in the location with more than one home, meaning it’s not a complete picture of how much housing has concentrated ownership. It’s just a fraction of the picture.

1 In 6 Ontario Real Estate Owners Have At Least Two Homes

Ontario real estate has always been hot with investors, but it’s a bit of a surprise to see 1 in 6 (15.9%) own multiple properties. We found that 896,200 of the province’s homeowners had at least two properties in 2020, and of those 75,800 owners had at least 4 properties.

Nearly 1 In 6 Ontario Homeowners Own At Least 2 Homes

The share of residential homeowners in Ontario that owned at least two homes in 2020.

Growth of multiple owners in Ontario is noteworthy as well. The number of owners with at least two homes climbed 3.1% (+27,200) in 2020. Those with at least 4 homes climbed 5% (+4,000), meaning owners of at least 4 homes grew at a rate faster than owners buying a second home.

Over 31,000 Toronto Real Estate Owners Have At Least 4 Homes

Toronto real estate is where the bulk of the province’s investors are located, where 1 in 6 (17.3%) of owners have two or more homes. It works out 396,200 homeowners with at least two homes in 2020, and of those 31,700 owners had at least 4 homes.

Annual growth in Toronto is also noteworthy, being amongst the highest of any city in the country. Ownership of multiple homes climbed 4.9% (+18,300) in 2020, the sixth fastest of any city tracked. The share that owned at least 4 homes climbed 8.7% (+2,500), which is a lot of people all of a sudden deciding they wanted multiple homes in the city. It’s certainly overrepresented compared to the growth of multiple property owners in the region.

1 In 6 BC Real Estate Owners Have Multiple Properties

British Columbia (BC) real estate has also seen 1 in 6 (15.6%) owners scoop at least a second property. BC has seen 293,300 homeowners acquire more than one property as of 2020, and 22,100 of those have at least 4 homes. The surge of investor-driven purchasing over the past decade certainly drove that much higher. Unfortunately historical data going back a decade isn’t publicly available.

BC Residential Real Estate Owners With At Least 2 Homes

The share of residential homeowners in BC that owned at least two homes in 2020.

Vancouver real estate is considered a global commodity at this point, which obviously attracts owners of multiple homes. The share of homeowners with at least two homes climbed to 16.2% in 2020. That works out to 153,900 homeowners with multiple homes, of those 11,700 had at least 4 homes. Non-resident and vacancy taxes have likely helped to improve this number since 2017, but once again data that far back isn’t very accessible.

Nearly 1 In 4 Nova Scotia Homeowners Own At Least 2 Homes

Nova Scotia real estate has the largest share of owners with multiple homes of any province. Nearly 1 in 4 owners (22.8%) had at least one other property in 2020. It works out to 88,900 owners with at least 2 homes, of which 10,400 had at least 4 properties. The share of Nova Scotia homeowners with multiple properties makes it the highest of any province in Canada.

Halifax real estate has seen the share of homeowners with multiple homes hit 1 in 6 homeowners (18.3%). It’s even higher than Toronto as a share. It works out to 29,400 owners with at least two properties, of which 3,200 have at least 4 homes. So basically 1 in 9 homeowners with multiple homes, owns at least 4 homes. Wordy, we know. At least we didn’t say prolix.

Atlantic Canada Residential Real Estate Owners With At Least 2 Homes

The share of residential homeowners in Atlantic Canada that owned at least two homes in 2020.

The Share of Multiple Homeowners In Atlantic Canada Is Generally Higher Than Other Provinces

The trend of higher rates seems consistent across Atlantic Canada. Over 1 in 5 (20.6%) of New Brunswick real estate owners had at least one other home in 2020. Newfoundland didn’t have complete provincial statistics, but of the cities with available data, it shows a double-digit share in those cities. It climbs all the way up to 22.1% of owners with multiple homes in Bay Roberts, Newfoundland.

Manitoba Has The Lowest Incident of Multiple Homeowners,

Manitoba real estate was only recently added to the data set, but it has the lowest share of any of the provinces. The share of homeowners in the province with a second home hit 14.6% of owners. Rural Manitoba interestingly had the highest share of multiple property owners at 19.7% of homeowners.

Manitoba Residential Real Estate Owners With At Least 2 Homes

The share of residential homeowners in Atlantic Canada that owned at least two homes in 2020.

Last year, veteran mortgage broker Ron Butler explained more owners were opting to keep their home when upgrading. Instead, when Canadians are ready to move, many are using their existing equity as leverage to purchase a home. This is a part of the reason low rates tend to increase inequality — the more capital one has, the more leverage they also have access to.

It’s great for existing homeowners but not so much those looking to break into the market for the first time. As the Bank of Canada (BoC) explained last year, lower rates drive home prices higher since people adjust their spending. The combination of trends no doubt led to the boom of investors capturing a large share of the market.

At the same time, an increase of leverage can produce significant risk. This is especially true in a high inflation environment, where people buy property as an inflation hedge but forget that higher rates are typically needed to cool the inflation, which tends to reduce home prices. Over 100 years of property cycles and speculation data and everyone always acts surprised when it happens like clockwork