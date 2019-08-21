Transunion: Canadian Millennials Are Racking Up Over 2x Debt Over Other Generations

Canada’s Millennials are racking up quite the tab, according to a major credit agency. Transunion Canada released their latest insights on demographic credit trends. Millennials now hold more debt than the Baby Boomer generation, for the first time ever. In fact, they borrowed almost three out of four dollars in debt added to the pile over the past year. This comes as credit tightens, with lenders making fewer loans with smaller balances.
Millennial Rack Up Over $56 Billion In Debt
Millennials represent the vast majority of debt growth. Millennials owe $515.90 billion as of Q2 2019, up 12.33% from a year before. The rise works out to $56.63 billion more debt since last year, representing 74% of all debt added. The segment now represents a larger amount of debt than Boomers for the first time in history. This number is expected to surge as they reach their prime income earning years.
Canadian Debt By Generation
Canadian debt held by generation at Q2 2019, in billions of Canadian dollars.
Source: Transunion, Better Dwelling.
Only two other demographics saw credit growth – Gen X and Gen Z. Gen X held $767.4 billion in debt as of Q2 2019, up 3.4% from last year. Gen Z’s debt hit $24.8 billion in the same quarter, up 50.53% from a year before. Boomers held $514.30 billion in debt and the Silent Generation held $52.50 billion. This represents a decline of 1.8% and 7.45% respectively. As the Gen X ages, their debt consumption is expected to drop. Millennials and Gen Z are going to have to carry a lot more credit growth to maintain the pile.
Canadian Debt By Generation 12 Month Change
The 12 month change in debt held by generation in Q2 2019.
Source: Transunion, Better Dwelling.
Lenders Are Becoming Tighter With Credit Lending
Lenders have begun tightening credit, with fewer originations issued with smaller account sizes. Account originations dropped in nearly all segments, with growth in only one. Mortgages were hit with the biggest drop at just 159,000 in Q1 2019, down 8.9% from last year. Consumer credit cards followed with 1,519,000 in the same quarter, down 5.2% from last year. Auto loans came in third with 192,000 originations, down 1.55% from last year. Only one segment grew – lines of credit (LOCs). LOCs saw 337,000 originations in Q1 2019, up 13.9% from last year. All other segments contracted.
Canadian Debt By Originations
The percent change in loans originated by credit product in Q1 2019, compared to last year.
Source: Transunion, Better Dwelling.
Smaller loan sizes were also a trend, with only two segments showing growth. LOC originations had the largest declines with an average new account limit of $42,004 in Q1 2019, down 19.7% from last year. Installment loans followed with an average limit of $21,619, down 5.7% from last year. Mortgages made the third largest decline with an average limit of $276,579, down 3.6% from last year.
The two segments that did see growth are auto loans and consumer credit cards. Auto loans saw the average limit on new originations reach $31,724 in Q1 2019, up 1.9% from last year. Consumer credit cards made a small increase to $4,739, up 0.8% from last year. Both increases weren’t even the size of inflation.
Canadian Debt By Origination Loan Size
The percent change in the limit of loans originated by credit product in Q1 2019, compared to last year.
Source: Transunion, Better Dwelling.
Credit growth is shifting to Millennials, which are approaching their prime borrowing years. This can be problematic, since it’s a demographic already heavily in debt – and light on assets. It’s also a smaller segment than Boomers and Gen X, with Gen Z even smaller than Millennials. This means credit growth is going to have to be made up in volume. Oh boy.
13 Comments
