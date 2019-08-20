National Bank: Canadian Real Estate Price Deflation Hits With Smallest Rise In 10 Years

Canadian real estate price growth may not be what it appears to be, according to a Big Six bank. Teranet – National Bank of Canada House Price Index (TNB HPI) numbers show a prices increased in July. However, the growth rate is down to the lowest level since the Great Recession. The index authors also note price growth is entirely due to seasonal pressures.

The TNB HPI is a price index designed and run by property registry giant Teranet, and National Bank of Canada. The index is like the “benchmark” produced by your local real estate board, but uses land registry data. Local real estate boards use sales through the MLS, and work close to market. That results in two key differences – the quantity and quality of data.

The MLS doesn’t include all sales, and the benchmark can include sales that fall through. The TNB HPI uses all sales through the registry, which means every completed sale. That’s more data, and no false hits. Since most sales use the MLS with few cancellations, there’s only a small difference. However, that difference can be amplified in a fast moving market. Neither is better or worse, but the difference does exist. Your bank most likely uses both, so if you’re looking at the market from a macro perspective – both are helpful. If you’re just buying a home, local board reports are likely the biggest influence for your market.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Show Lowest Growth Since 2009

The C11, an index of Canada’s largest 11 markets, showed an increase from last year. The index increased 0.72% in July, compared to the month before. The index is now up 0.44% from last year, putting it at a new all-time high. The 12 month growth has been trending lower, and is now at the lowest it has been since 2009. Growth is still growth though.

The growth is below normal, and due entirely to seasonal pressure. The 0.72% monthly growth in June is substantially below the 21-year average of 1%. NBC senior economist Marc Pinsonneault, in a note to clients, wrote “The fact that the national HPI registered gains over the last three months does not mean that the market has turned the corner.” When seasonal pressures are removed, the index shows declines for the past 3 months. Prices dropped 0.4% in May, 0.5% in June, and 0.1% most recently in July.

Greater Toronto Real Estate Prices Are Less Than 1% From Peak

The TNB HPI shows Toronto is quickly re-approaching the all-time high. Prices in Greater Toronto increased 1.26% in July, when compared to the month before. This represents a 3.24% increase compared to the same month last year, and prices are just 0.90% from the peak. Prices in Greater Toronto are now similar to what they were in September 2017.

Greater Vancouver Real Estate Is The Worst Performing In Canada

Greater Vancouver real estate is leading the market lower, after pushing it for years. Prices dropped 1.04% in July, when compared to one month before. This represents a decline of 6.23% when compared to the same month last year. Since July 2018 was the peak, it’s also how much prices have fallen from peak. The market is now at the same price level experienced in September 2017.

Montreal Real Estate Prices Reach A New All-Time High

Greater Montreal real estate prices reached a new all-time high. Prices increase 1.69% in July, when compared to the month before. This represents a 5.80% increase compared to the same month last year, and a new record for prices. The growth marks a new record for a 12-month increase over the history of the index. Also worth a mention is this market has been lagging national growth, and still hasn’t caught up. From June 2005, Greater Montreal prices are 24.92% below the C11.

Calgary Real Estate Prices Are Still Down From 2014

Greater Calgary real estate prices are still down from the peak reached over 4 years ago. Prices across the region increased 0.70% in July, when compared to the month before. This represents a 3.06% decline compared to the same month last year. Prices are now 6.43% down from the October 2014 peak. Cheap credit didn’t help prices in the region so much, as they helped to prevent them from falling.

Canadian real estate prices are giving a somewhat mixed picture these days. Though there are a few common takeaways. Western Canadian real estate markets are soft right now. The biggest markets in Western Canada are all producing losses. This is dragging national price growth lower. The industry is celebrating gains, but as pointed out by NBC – price gains are unusually low.

