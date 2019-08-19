Canadian real estate prices are back to growing, after seeing minor price declines for half of a year. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) numbers show home prices have returned to growth in July. National price growth is being driven by a boom in markets that underperformed over the past 5 years.
Canadian Real Estate Prices Return To Growth After Brief Decline
Canadian real estate prices made a big move last month. CREA’s seasonally adjusted, national benchmark price hit $620,900 in July, up 0.57% from the month before. This represents an increase of 0.22% compared to the same month last year. If you didn’t catch that, the adjusted monthly gain was so large – it pulled the market out of negative growth.
Canadian Real Estate Benchmark Change
The 12 month price in change of a typical home across Canada.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
Prices are down just a bit from the peak, but things improved on the annual trend for a second consecutive month. The national market’s benchmark at $620,900 is just 1.62% from the all-time peak for prices. The annual pace of growth is now positive, but it’s only the second improvement. Two improvements don’t make a trend, but they can start one – so it’s worth watching for a reversal.
Biggest Gains Were In Markets That Underperformed
Markets that underperformed over the past 5 years made the largest move. Ottawa’s benchmark price made the largest annual increase to $423,900 in July, up 8.84% from last year. Montreal followed with a benchmark of $366,400, up 7.23% from last year. Guelph came in third with the benchmark hitting $546,600, up 6.73% from last year. Of those three, only Guelph outperformed the national market.
Canadian Real Estate Benchmark Price
The price of a typical home in Canada’s largest real estate markets.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
Leading the way lower is Western Canadian real estate. Greater Vancouver’s benchmark showed the largest drop to $978,500 in July, down 9.38% from the same month last year. Fraser Valley, a market surrounding Vancouver, fell to $809,800, down 6.58% from last year. Regina came in third with a benchmark of $265,400, down 4.55% from last year.
Canadian Real Estate Price Change – 1 Year
The 1 year percent change in the price of a typical home, in Canada’s largest markets.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
5 Canadian Real Estate Markets Are At New All-Time Highs
Five Canadian real estate markets are at a new all-time highs. Ottawa’s benchmark hit $423,900 in July, up 8.84% from last year. . Montreal reached $366,400, up 7.23% from last year. The Niagara region topped $410,000, up 5.85% from last year. Hamilton’s benchmark increased to $603,500, up 5.02% from last year. Moncton, the cheapest major market, reached $185,700, up 2.21% from last year. Note, not one market at an all-time high is in Western Canada.
Canadian Real Estate Price Change From Peak
The percent change from peak pricing for a typical home in Canada’s largest markets.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
Western Canada was home to the biggest declines from peak. Edmonton’s benchmark is furthest from peak at $319,200, down 14.61% from last year. Regina followed with $265,400, down 13.75% from last year. Vancouver made the third largest fall from peak with a benchmark of $978,500, down 11.42% from last year. With the exception of Barrie, all markets over 3% from their peak benchmark price are in Western Canada.
Canadian real estate prices are back to positive year-over-year gains. This comes after national prices made a decline for less than half a year. It also comes ahead of the government’s first-time homebuyer plan. The plan will inject over a billion dollars in liquidity, because you know… affordability.
4 Comments
Let me get this straight. According to the benchmark, Canadian real estate hasn’t had a correction in over 20 years? How is that possible?
Dead cat bounce! Market cycles forever!
When vast majority of citizens can afford housing with normal wage it’s time for the government to step up.
1. They need to tax all foreign owned residential property, like many other countries.
2. They need to make sure none REIT corporations can own residential property.
We can’t have foreign entities leech blood from young families any more.
Pop this bubble or Toronto is going to turn into HongKong where thousands will riot because young people can’t afford housing.
It must be Montreal’s green belt. 😂