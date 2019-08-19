Canadian real estate prices are back to growing, after seeing minor price declines for half of a year. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) numbers show home prices have returned to growth in July. National price growth is being driven by a boom in markets that underperformed over the past 5 years.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Return To Growth After Brief Decline

Canadian real estate prices made a big move last month. CREA’s seasonally adjusted, national benchmark price hit $620,900 in July, up 0.57% from the month before. This represents an increase of 0.22% compared to the same month last year. If you didn’t catch that, the adjusted monthly gain was so large – it pulled the market out of negative growth.

Canadian Real Estate Benchmark Change

The 12 month price in change of a typical home across Canada.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Prices are down just a bit from the peak, but things improved on the annual trend for a second consecutive month. The national market’s benchmark at $620,900 is just 1.62% from the all-time peak for prices. The annual pace of growth is now positive, but it’s only the second improvement. Two improvements don’t make a trend, but they can start one – so it’s worth watching for a reversal.

Biggest Gains Were In Markets That Underperformed

Markets that underperformed over the past 5 years made the largest move. Ottawa’s benchmark price made the largest annual increase to $423,900 in July, up 8.84% from last year. Montreal followed with a benchmark of $366,400, up 7.23% from last year. Guelph came in third with the benchmark hitting $546,600, up 6.73% from last year. Of those three, only Guelph outperformed the national market.

Canadian Real Estate Benchmark Price

The price of a typical home in Canada’s largest real estate markets.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Leading the way lower is Western Canadian real estate. Greater Vancouver’s benchmark showed the largest drop to $978,500 in July, down 9.38% from the same month last year. Fraser Valley, a market surrounding Vancouver, fell to $809,800, down 6.58% from last year. Regina came in third with a benchmark of $265,400, down 4.55% from last year.

Canadian Real Estate Price Change – 1 Year

The 1 year percent change in the price of a typical home, in Canada’s largest markets.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

5 Canadian Real Estate Markets Are At New All-Time Highs

Five Canadian real estate markets are at a new all-time highs. Ottawa’s benchmark hit $423,900 in July, up 8.84% from last year. . Montreal reached $366,400, up 7.23% from last year. The Niagara region topped $410,000, up 5.85% from last year. Hamilton’s benchmark increased to $603,500, up 5.02% from last year. Moncton, the cheapest major market, reached $185,700, up 2.21% from last year. Note, not one market at an all-time high is in Western Canada.

Canadian Real Estate Price Change From Peak

The percent change from peak pricing for a typical home in Canada’s largest markets.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Western Canada was home to the biggest declines from peak. Edmonton’s benchmark is furthest from peak at $319,200, down 14.61% from last year. Regina followed with $265,400, down 13.75% from last year. Vancouver made the third largest fall from peak with a benchmark of $978,500, down 11.42% from last year. With the exception of Barrie, all markets over 3% from their peak benchmark price are in Western Canada.

Canadian real estate prices are back to positive year-over-year gains. This comes after national prices made a decline for less than half a year. It also comes ahead of the government’s first-time homebuyer plan. The plan will inject over a billion dollars in liquidity, because you know… affordability.

