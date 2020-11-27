Toronto’s Real Estate Board Tells Brokers Stop Showing More Than 2 Years of Sold Data

Toronto’s golden age of real estate brokerage innovation is coming to an abrupt end. Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) sent a memo this week, on sold data. The board informed brokers they will only be allowed to show two years of data going forward.
TRREB Ordered To Allow Brokerages To Show Sold Data
The board formerly known as TREB was sued by the competition bureau in 2011. The bureau argued it was anti-competitive to prevent real estate brokers from sharing sold information. This dispute went on for years, until the supreme court finally rejected any appeals in 2018. Shortly after, the board provided member brokers with a data feed, complete with sold data. Almost immediately, this brought Toronto real estate out of the dark ages.
Release of Sold Data Drove Brokerage Innovation
Allowing the display of sold data led brokerages to build a number of Zillow-like products. Some brokers began providing sold data to clients going back over a decade. Toronto’s formerly dated, agent-driven model, was suddenly refreshed. Buyers were able to research, without an agent acting as a direct barrier to information. Unfortunately, that wasn’t TRREB’s intention.
TRREB Memo Demands Halt On Displaying Data Over 2 Years Old
TRREB sent member brokers a reminder this week that included a restriction that was previously unclear. The board notes several restrictions, but the biggest one is how much sold data can be shown. The memo reads, “Only two (2) years of sold data can be displayed or accessed at any time on the VOW, Website, or App.”
The updated interpretation of the bureau ruling is going to have a big impact. Starting soon, brokerages will restrict sold data to just 2 years. Much of the innovation that allowed people to research on their own will disappear. Instead Toronto will return back to it’s agent-driven model, where individuals have to request details from agents. This coincidentally will also conceal readily available sold data from the 2017 detached frenzy.
9 Comments
That makes sales data go back to 2018.
All-time high for detached homes was 2017.
Do they not realize looking at more sold data actually makes people more comfortable with buying?
Toronto’s boards are still run by boomers that think hiding prices is how you can convince people more.
Give us less data, said no customer ever. Dummy move. Need someone to bring this back to the competition bureau.
This is why Canadian real estate can’t be an investment. Any regulated investment would be required to display whole history. Not just a few weeks. A trend can’t even be determined in fewer than 3 years.
Couldn’t you just make an FOI request for the data from TRREB?
TRREB is like REBGV. They aren’t government entities, so you can’t just request what they consider their personal data unless by successful subpoena.
But is it their personal data – don’t they have to report sale data to the municipality? If the city uses the data for their tax calculation is it not public data?
R.E. Industry preparing for hard times . I’ve noticed increasing private sale homes this year.
Is this the same industry that washes billions of dollars in illegal money?