The Bank of Canada Will Raise Rates In Two Weeks, End Year 500% Higher: JP Morgan

America’s largest bank is making a bold call for Canada’s central bank — it will raise rates within days. JP Morgan (JPM) economist Silvana Dimino shared their forecast for Canadian interest rates. JPM sees the Bank of Canada (BoC) hiking the overnight rate five times in 2022, sending it 500% higher. Most surprising is how soon they see this starting — by the end of this month.
The Bank of Canada Will Raise Rates This Month
JP Morgan sees the BoC raising interest rates faster than previously thought. They’re calling one full hike at the January 26th monetary policy meeting. “We now expect the Bank will hike the policy rate 25bp at the next meeting on Jan 26, earlier than implied by the Bank’s current forward guidance and earlier than our prior April 2022 forecast,” wrote Dimino to clients.
The Overnight Rate Will Rise 500% This Year
The banking behemoth sees Canada raising interest rates five times this year. One per monetary policy report, as well as an additional hike in June 2022. The BoC overnight rate will be 1.50% by the end of the year if it goes to plan. It’s the same year end as the National Bank of Canada’s estimate we shared yesterday.
Canada’s Economic Recovery Has Been “Remarkable”
Strong employment and inflation are the primary reasons their forecast has accelerated. The bank points to Canada having 250,000 more employed people than pre-pandemic; the participation rate has recovered; and unemployment is near Feb 2020 levels. “The recovery and continued growth in the labor market after the severe provincial lockdowns of last spring has been nothing short of remarkable,” Domino says.
JPM thinks the BoC still believes inflation pressures will ease later in the year. At the same time, higher employment and wage growth will support elevated inflation. “… the risks that inflation will be more persistent than perceived earlier in the pandemic have grown materially.”
It’s important to understand higher interest rates are a sign of a strong economy. As the economy improves, they should be rising. This is part of the reason most of Canada’s large banks are saying it’s reckless to keep rates this low. Some think they should have begun hiking a year ago. The last time the overnight rate began to climb in 2017, macro indicators weren’t this impressive.
2 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
Now that residential real estate has been financialized and considering how far out valuations are, we may be surprised at how fragile and sensitive Canadian real estate has become.
A very large number of dwellings are now investor-owned (rather than end-user owned) and they own for two reasons only – expected appreciation and steady fixed cash flow – and both are linked to valuation/price. If an initial price decline occurs and a new trend downward appears imminent, many owners of investor-owned dwellings would be very motivated to sell (and may move quick).
Pile other potential sellers/holdouts on top of that – retirees or near-retirees looking for top dollar; those who bought too much house in the last few years and worried about being underwater; possible casualties if a recession ensues; etc. – and there could be quite a waterfall of new listings.
Suddenly, we’ll see that supply was never the issue! It was house hoarding & holding out (caused by policies that produced a ‘never can lose’ market psychology) that lead to ever lower turnover. Turnover is the issue – everyone wants to hold onto the golden goose…until it becomes rotten.
At the same time, a larger than normal amount of future local end-user demand was pulled forward due to FOMO.
With new listings growing (and actual supply growing at a significant clip), investor demand waning, and local end-user demand diminished by being pulled forward, prices will likely continue to erode. Any interested buyers are likely to ‘stand back’ as prices drop to find their new fair equilibrium that is better supported by fundamentals.
In all this, a persistent level of consumer inflation will likely impede the usual options of “massive fiscal injections” or “dropping rates to .25%”, especially if the rest of the world is still in okay shape.
Never before in the history of humankind has a bubble continued indefinitely. This time will be no different. Eventually, these sorts of imbalances can’t be continued and the elastic will snap back. The big question is – when might this happen??
Some markets in Canada are truly supply constrained. ie. You won’t find a property for sale that meet your condition in the entire city at any price at this time of the year.
Those markets may be less prone to the potential downswing than others.