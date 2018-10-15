Teranet-National Bank: Canadian Real Estate Prices “Flat” In September

Canadian real estate prices are stalling, according to an index from one of Canada’s Big Six. The Teranet–National Bank of Canada House Price Index (Teranet HPI) showed stalled prices in September. Economists noted the index stalled on a month-over-month basis, but produced annual gains. The annual gains however, don’t mean what most people are likely to conclude.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Are Flat From Last Month

The C11, an aggregate of Canada’s largest urban markets, was “flat” according to the index. Prices increased 0.05% in September, when compared to the month before – virtually “flat.” The annual increase accelerated to 2.14%, but remember the monthly number didn’t change. Analysts from the Bank reminded us that last year we saw prices fall in September. The annual acceleration is due entirely to that decline. Stagnating is better than dropping, but the acceleration can be a little misleading.

Teranet-National Bank HPI C11 (Annual Change)

Composite aggregate of home prices in Canada’s 11 largest cities.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Toronto Real Estate Prices Fall Less Than A Point From Last Year

Toronto real estate prices made a slight decline, but only gave up less than a point. Prices fell -0.10% in September, when compared to the month before. The annual change is 0.78% lower than the same month last year. Prices in the city are not 3.85% lower than they were at peak in July 2017, mostly due to a rise in condo apartments.

Toronto Real Estate Prices (Teranet-National Bank HPI)

Annual percent change of real estate prices in Toronto.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Vancouver Real Estate Prices Stall In September

Vancouver real estate prices stalled monthly, but continued to decelerate annually. Prices were up 0.01% in September, when compared to the month before. The annual pace of growth fell to 6.22%, the fifth consecutive month we’ve seen it decelerate. Prices are 0.34% from the peak obtained in July 2018.

Vancouver Real Estate Prices (Teranet-National Bank HPI)

Annual percent change of real estate prices in Vancouver.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Montreal Real Estate Prices Are Making Healthy Increases

Montreal real estate prices are rising on both the monthly and annual trend. Prices increased by 0.48% in September, when compared to the month before. The annual pace of growth is now at 4.85%, the third consecutive month of acceleration. Prices are currently at their all-time high.

Montreal Real Estate Prices (Teranet-National Bank HPI)

Annual percent change of real estate prices in Montreal.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Higher interest rates and tighter lending are the big two factors putting a drag on growth. Montreal is still growing at a healthy pace, but it also lagged growth in previous years. Earlier this month UBS said these factors are likely to put a damper on medium to long-term price growth in Toronto and Vancouver.

