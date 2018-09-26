Reverse Mortgage Debt On Canadian Real Estate Rises Over 45%

Senior Canadian real estate owners are tapping equity at a breakneck speed. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) filings show reverse mortgage debt posted double digit gains in July. Actually, they’ve been posting double digit gains for nearly 6 years. Within the past year however, those gains have doubled.

Reverse Mortgages

Reverse mortgage is just like a regular mortgage, in reverse… except your bank still comes out way on top. House-rich, cash poor Boomers can get cash secured by their home equity. The loan is kind of like a home equity line of credit (HELOC), but you don’t have to make payments. Instead, the interest can quietly rack up in the background, whittling away at your equity. It’s not a great idea, but it’s a compromise for staying in your home and you’re short on funds.

Canadians Racked Up $3 Billion In Reverse Mortgage Debt

The total balance of reverse mortgage debt hit a new all-time high. The balance reached $2.99 billion in July, up $29.74 million from the month before. That works out to a massive 45.32% increase from the same time last year. The overall size of the industry is still relatively small, but the rapid growth could change that in just a few years.

Canadian Reverse Mortgage Debt

The total of reverse mortgage debt held by regulated finacial instituitions, in Canadian dollars.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Dat Big Ole’ Growth

The growth rate wasn’t a mistake, it’s actually that high. The 45.32% is just off of peak growth, but has stayed within a point’s range since November 2017. This time last year, the annual pace of growth was less than half of today’s rate. The growth rate is very high, even for an industry that’s seen rapid expansion over the past few years.

Canadian Reverse Mortgage Debt Change

The annual percent change of reverse mortgage debt held by regulated finacial instituitions.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

If you can do math, you probably already see the problem that’s brewing. The short-term rates on these are about 6% right now. At that rate, the reverse mortgage debt would double every ~12 years. Rates are also just off of historic lows, meaning the servicing costs are likely to rise in the future. This assumes borrowers don’t withdraw more money in their golden years.

