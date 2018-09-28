UBS Ranks Toronto and Vancouver In Top 5 Global Real Estate Bubbles

Toronto and Vancouver real estate are two of the world’s most bubbly markets, according to a Swiss mega bank. UBS analysts updated their Bubble Index, with both cities near the top of their list. The bank noted prices are elevated in most economic centers, so they’re not alone. Historically, analysts noted, elevated asset prices decline as interest rates rise.
Global Prices Are Elevated And “Cracks Are Starting To Appear”
The bank noted declines to home prices, market imbalances, and rising rates as threats. Half of bubbly markets are seeing prices stall or decline, which analysts called “cracks” in the market. In the other half, prices continued to rise even further, making the bubbles worse. The lack of affordability combined with rising rates make further price gains unlikely. This is likely to be a deterrent for seasoned investors to continue to buy. Although your cousin Jim that made a year worth of salary flipping a pre-sale assignment is probably still bullish.
“Low affordability also jeopardizes cities’ long-term growth potential and could cause investors to reassess their expectations about future capital gains.”
– UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index, September 2018
Toronto Real Estate Is The 3rd Bubbliest Market In The World
Toronto real estate claims the 3rd spot on the bubble index, dropping from first place. Analysts at the bank noted price stabilization, but elevated valuations. They further noted prices have trended upwards since the 1990s, and are more than 50% higher than 5 years ago. They believe higher mortgage costs and tighter lending “should limit the upside.” TL;DR a long uptrend, with a limit on further upside potential.
Source: UBS.
Vancouver Real Estate Is The 4th Bubbliest Market In The World
Vancouver held strong in fourth, but the size of the problem is still getting worse. The report notes market imbalances increased, with above average growth for rental prices. Home prices have been growing since the 1990s, and have doubled in 12 years. The “strained affordability” will become an issue if mortgage rates increase. Those reasons pushed Vancouver even higher on the bubble list than last year.
Source: UBS.
The bank warns investors in bubbly markets that they should not expect real price appreciation in the “medium to long run.” That means we’ve likely priced in a lot of future growth in today’s market.
10 Comments
Tick tock. Bought a house peeps. Is it gonna go down? Yup. Maybe by a lot; good thing this isn’t an investment ;0) . Will still drop by the trap house on the reg and keep poking around to make sure the riff raff stays away but the BD fortress is strong. Thanks to Grizz and the gang for always have by my back. See y’all when I see ya. Don’t let anyone spread filth. Get your debt right. Keep calm and BD on! BD4L.
The beauty of looking at a city from the outside is they have no association to that city. They aren’t debating, well I live here, so it’s the best city in the world. They’re straight up looking at the market, and going you’re all idiots.
P.S. I’m not a bear, I work in real estate. I think speculators have scared off the healthy market, and set dangerous expectations.
Population growth continues to push demand. There’s nowhere else for immigrants to move, so it’ll continue to put pressure on the housing stock. It won’t be fixed unless they allow the city to develop into the Greenbelt.
The Greenbelt myth is just being perpetuated to sell off government assets for cheap. If they sold off the land, it would likely be banked by developers for 20 to 30 years until the next peak land cycle.
http://www.greenbelt.ca/new_study_finds_there_is_enough_land_for_decades_inside_and_out_sustaining_ontario_s_greenbelt2011
or….remove restrictions to increased density on the thousands of streets that currently only allow single family housing. Bring on the duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes!
Seems like population growth argument is very popular lately.
Population growth doesn’t affect credit availability. Even if we have inventory 0% but ave. maximum budget of all buyers is 500k, well, you can’t expect ave. price to be $1M unless foreign capital is heavily involved.
Credit is shrinking, maximum budgets are shrinking as well, foreign capital is almost gone from GTA and GV markets. That’s the most important development you should consider monitoring.
To that point BoC & government don’t want maximum budgets (aka debt levels) to grow further so you are betting against BoC & government as well.
Also population always grows fast during RE booms and slows down after the bust.
God damn it…every time I try to leave they drag me back in! Dude the green belt lie is just that. Drive around, there are swaths of undeveloped land all over the place. Just use your eyes(I also check land registries,lol!) But yeah let’s rape the environment even more…I mean more tornadoes and extreme weather patterns are super fun right? Go suck a toadstool. BD4L.
There can’t be a paradigm shift in prices without a major economic disaster. We dodged the last one because house prices hadn’t recovered from the 1990 bubble, but there’s really no good reason we’ll dodge this one.
Usually high housing costs are the trigger. Drop in consumer spending and credit due to high mortgages brings everything else down.
Right now the conversation is about will it or won’t it crash? Or by now much? Soon the conversation will be about the tens(hundreds?)of thousands of jobs lost and businesses going bust. Amazes me that people in the R/E sector post on articles like this and it seems they are oblivious to the ramifications of a real estate crash, somehow thinking they will still have a job.