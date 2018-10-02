RBC: Canadian Real Estate Is The Least Affordable Since 1990

Not that you needed a report to tell you this, but Canadian real estate is now at record levels of unaffordability. The RBC Economics Affordability Index approached record highs in Q2 2018. The index, which tracks how expensive it is to buy a home, hasn’t been this high since the 1990 Canadian real estate bubble.

About The RBC Affordability Index

The index is pretty straightforward, so it doesn’t need all that much of an explanation. The captures the amount of income a median family would need to use, to buy a typical home. The income is pre-tax, and the costs don’t include taxes or utilities. The payments also assume a 25% down payment, with a a 25 year amortization at a 5 year fixed rate. In case you didn’t catch that, it downplays the costs of homeownership.

Reading it is pretty simple. If it goes higher, more income is required to carry a mortgage. That means affordability is deteriorating. If it goes lower, less income is required to carry a mortgage. That means affordability is improving. Recently it felt like a lack of affordability index, but markets like this don’t last forever. You’ll see it in the chart.

The Deterioration of Affordability Is Mainly Due To Interest Rates

Prices have stalled, but affordability continues to deteriorate as interest rates are rising. RBC Economics analysts noted “stabilizing” home prices, but “virtually the entire” 2.6 point increase on the index was due to rising rates. Additionally, most of the 1.1 points increase in 2018 Q2 was due to rising rates. Fast rising rates impair price growth, but they also make it more expensive to borrow.

Canadian Real Estate Is The Least Affordable Since 1990

Canadian real estate hit the least affordable numbers its seen in decades. The cost of carrying a mortgage on a typical home reached 53.9% since Q2 2018, the highest we’ve seen since Q2 1990. Breaking that down, single-family detached homes hit 59.3%, just under the previous all-time high hit in Q2 2017. Condo apartments reached 42.8% in Q2 2018, under the 1990 high of 49.8%.

Canadian Real Estate Affordability (RBC Index)

The percent of income required by a median household to service mortgage debt on a conventional mortgage across Canada.

Source: RBC Economics, Better Dwelling.

Toronto Real Estate Is The Least Affordable… Ever

Toronto real estate has never been less affordable, with the exception of condos. The cost of carrying a mortgage on a typical home hit 75.9% of income in Q2 2018, beating the previous record in Q3 2017. Breaking it down, a single-family detached home requires 91.3%, hitting the previous high in Q3 2017. Condo apartments reached 46.6% in Q2 2018, still below the 48.1% in Q2 1990.

Toronto Real Estate Affordability (RBC Index)

The percent of income required by a median household to service mortgage debt on a conventional mortgage across Greater Toronto.

Source: RBC Economics, Better Dwelling.

Vancouver Real Estate Hits Crisis Levels of Affordability

RBC analysts noted it’s not an exaggeration to call Vancouver real estate affordability a “crisis.” The price of a typical home requires 88.4% of income in Q2 2018, the highest level since 2017 Q3. A detached home now requires a 119.9% of income, also the highest level since 2017 Q3. Condo apartments hit 52.5% in Q2 2018, still below the all-time high in Q2 1990.

Vancouver Real Estate Affordability (RBC Index)

The percent of income required by a median household to service mortgage debt on a conventional mortgage across Greater Vancouver.

Source: RBC Economics, Better Dwelling.

Interest rates are just above all-time lows, so expect them to rise even further. If prices are stable (a.k.a. flat) when that happens, affordability will deteriorate further. RBC Economists see stabilizing prices, but UBS analysts believe the rise in rates will put a cap on medium to long-term growth.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.