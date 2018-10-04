Canadian Mortgage Credit Sees Worst August Since 1995

There’s fewer Canadian real estate buyer’s looking to purge their available credit. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show the growth of mortgage credit in August grew at the slowest pace in over a decade. The last time growth was this slow, homes were much cheaper and rates were much higher.

Canadians Owe Over $1.5 TRILLION On Their Mortgages

The balance of mortgage credit hit a new all-time high. Canadians owed $1.526 trillion at the end of August, up $4.22 billion from the month before. Compared to the same month last year, this works out to an increase of $53.14 billion. The gains sound like a lot of cash owed, but in terms growth it’s actually starting to look weak.

Outstanding Mortgage Credit

The outstanding balance of Canadian mortgage credit.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

The Slowest Pace of Mortgage Growth Since 2001

The record high debt levels were not met with record growth. The annual pace of growth is 3.6%, nearly 38% lower than the same month last year. This is the 6th consecutive month of deceleration, and the slowest growth since 2001. For August, it’s exceptionally slow, being the worst August since 1995.

Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit Change

The 12 month percent change to outstanding mortgage credit.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Meh, What’s The Big Deal?

Households have access to much more leverage this time, and we’re getting minor growth. In 2001, the effective household borrowing rate was nearly 80% higher than today. The result is Canadians could borrow 25% less money back in the day, making it much harder to grow the total. Today we’re seeing slowing growth, with improved access to leverage. That’s a big problem, and leaves a lot of questions about this economy’s ability to handle rate hikes.

The slowing growth isn’t great, but it’s expected. Especially considering the backdrop of rising rates and high home prices. Rates are relatively low, but the minor hike is already putting a drag on home buying. This trend is primed to continue for as long as the economy can grow… traditionally not that long once spending starts to dry up.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.