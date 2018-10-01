Canadian Real Estate Owners That Tapped A HELOC Owe An Average of Over $97k

Canadian real estate owners are wasting no time burning though that new equity. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), using Equifax data, crunched the number HELOC borrowers across Canada. The agency found two-thirds of borrowers have used their HELOCs, and owe an average of nearly six-figures.

Tapped Vs. Untapped HELOC Debt

Home equity line of credit (HELOC) debt is measured two ways, tapped and untapped. Tapped HELOC debt refers to the amount we normally hear about, the outstanding debt. This is just the amount of home equity that has been drawn, plus accumulated interest. Untapped HELOC debt is the amount of home equity your lender has qualified you to borrow. If they were credit cards, tapped is your balance, and untapped is your credit limit.

The vast majority of Canadian debt is attached to real estate, and only the tapped number is used. Mortgage debt is 66% of total debt, and tapped HELOCs account for another 11% of household debt. CMHC analysts note that if all debt is tapped, it would account for “nearly a quarter” of all household debt. The good news is HELOCs are great for emergencies, and 3.1 million homes have access to one in Canada. The bad news is people are tapping their home equity when home prices and the economy have been booming. A correction in home prices or a slow down in the economy could leave borrowers with less equity than they thought. Hopefully they’re doing something constructive with that debt.

Over 66% of HELOCs In Canada Have Been Used

Just over two-thirds of Canadians with HELOCs have tapped them for use. An average of 66.3% of HELOC borrowers have drawn on their HELOC across Canada, and have an average balance of $64,534. That balance rises significantly in BC to $78,203, where 63.2% of borrowers have tapped their equity. Ontario is right in the middle of stats with 64.6% of borrowers tapping their HELOC, with an average balance of $60,884. The average can actually grow quite a bit from here.

Average Canadian HELOC Balance

The average balance owed on HELOC debt in Canada, by region and in Canadian dollars.

Source: CMHC, Equifax. Better Dwelling.

Room To Grow More HELOC Debt

The balance of HELOC debt is at all-time highs, but there’s still plenty of equity to extract according to the CMHC. The average balance in Canada was $64,534 in Q1 2018, but the average limit that could be borrowed was $167,867. The British Columbia had the largest average limit at $212,208, compared to an average balance of $78,203. Ontario had the smallest ratio of utilization, with an average limit of $172,448, and an average balance of $78,203.

Average Canadian HELOC Balance and Limit

The average balance owed on HELOC debt in Canada, and the maximum limit available. In Canadian dollars.

Source: CMHC, Equifax. Better Dwelling.

Tapped HELOCs Owe An Average of Over $97,000

The average balance is even higher when zero dollar balances are removed. HELOC borrowers owe an average of $97,347 across Canada, if we only count those that have extracted equity. BC has the highest average tapped balance at $123,797 in Q1 2018. Ontario’s average tapped balance hit $94,198.

Average Canadian HELOC Balance, Excluding Untapped

The average balance owed on HELOC debt in Canada, including zero-balances vs excluding zero balances. In Canadian dollars.

Source: CMHC, Equifax. Better Dwelling.

The most important takeaway is the size and concentration of HELOC debt. Only two-thirds of HELOC borrowers have drawn cash, concentrating the debt. That balance can get even higher, since the average is just a fraction of the total credit extended.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.