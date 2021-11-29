One In Five Canadians Are In “Shelter Poverty” and It’s Worse For New Immigrants

Soaring Canadian real estate prices has left many in a form of poverty, shows government data. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) recently dropped the results of its 2018 housing survey. Amongst the many insights are the number of people living in shelter poverty. These are households that spend more than 30% of their income on housing and that is now 1 in 5 people. It’s even more common for recent immigrants, where nearly a third live like this.

1 In 5 Canadians Are In Shelter Poverty, Immigrants At A Higher Rate

The rate of Canadians buried in housing costs is rising and recent immigrants see it at a higher rate. About 18.0% (6,400,200) of people in Canada live in shelter poverty, spending more than 30% of their income on housing. Recent immigrants are a higher rate with 31% (353,900) of the population in shelter poverty. That’s 1 in 5 people across Canada and 1 in 3 recent immigrants crushed by housing costs. Not an ideal setup for future economic growth.

The Majority of Those In Shelter Poverty Are Homeowners

The majority of people in shelter poverty across all segments are homeowners. About 10.9% (3.9 million) homeowners in Canada spend more than 30% of their income on shelter. This works out to 60.1% of the total in shelter poverty. For recent immigrants lucky enough to be homeowners, about 17.4% (199,500) are in shelter poverty. Not quite double, but more are stretching to make that homeownership dream happen.

Recent Immigrants Are Underrepresented As Renters In Poverty

Renter households are seen as low income but they represent a small part of shelter poverty. Only about 7% (2.5 million) Canadians are renters spending more than 30% of their income on shelter costs. When looking at recent immigrants, just 3.5% (154,500) rent and live in shelter poverty. Part of this is explained by renters being a smaller share of households. However, it doesn’t explain the whole stat.

Even though this data was released a few days ago, it’s not particularly fresh. The analysis was conducted using data collected back in 2018. Home prices have since increased over 40% in general, and rents have soared. Heck, rents have even increased in cities with rising vacancy rates. In short, as bad as this data is — it’s probably deteriorated even further.