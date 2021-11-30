Canadian HELOC Balances Rise Another $1.7 Billion In A Month

Canadian homeowners are tapping their real estate windfall to fund a spending binge. Bank of Canada (BoC) data shows home equity lines of credit (HELOC) debt surged in September. HELOC debt slowed last year but now it’s back with a vengeance, growing faster than the economy. Experts say it provides a boost to the economy but it also makes it more vulnerable to shock.

Canadians Have Borrowed Over $270 In Home Equity

Canadian HELOC debt is rising at a brisk pace adding billions over the past year. The balance of outstanding HELOC debt hit $270.2 billion in September, up 0.65% ($1.7 billion) in one month. Compared to the same month last year, the balance is 4.40% ($11.4 billion) larger. The size of home equity borrowed in the past year was as big as some whole economies.

Canadian HELOC Debt

The total outstanding of home equity line of credit (HELOC) debt held by institutional lenders.

Source: Regulatory Filings; Better Dwelling.

Canadians Are Getting Comfortable Using Their Home As An ATM

HELOC debt has been growing at a brisk rate despite the massive size of the debt pile. The annual rate of growth is a downtick from a month before, but still the second highest number since May 2019. As the debt pile grows the rate of growth is naturally expected to slow, but it’s still very large. Over the past year households borrowed $11.4 billion — more than the annual GDP of PEI. These are huge numbers, even though the rate might seem deceptively small.

Canadian HELOC Debt Growth

The annual percent change in the balance of home equity line of credit (HELOC) held by institutional lenders.

Source: Regulatory Filings; Better Dwelling.

Canadian HELOC Debt Is Growing Much Faster Than GDP

Speaking of economic growth, HELOC debt is growing much faster than GDP. The monthly growth for September dwarfs the 0% growth in the country’s flash estimates. HELOC debt is now the equivalent of 14% of GDP, which was just 11.9% five years ago. It was still a high ratio but gaining two points on the economy is huge.

Canada’s increasing HELOC problem is a little more complicated than just a “debt is bad” argument. Homeowners are tapping equity at a rate where it’s now a significant economic driver. Fast rising home prices tend to produce a wealth effect (i.e. owners spend because they feel rich). The borrowing has been supplementing tepid wage growth. In short, this is another indicator showing Canada has gone all-in on housing.