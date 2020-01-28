Mortgages To Highly Indebted Borrowers Rises To The Highest Level Since B-20

Canada is seeing a rise in highly indebted, and over-leveraged mortgage borrowers again. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) data shows a rise in relatively large loans, when compared to borrower income, in Q4 2019. The increase has been rising over the past two years, and now represents the largest segment in the market since prior to B-20 Guidelines add the stress test.
B-20 Guidelines
The B-20 Guidelines are measures taken to help manage uninsured mortgage risk. It lays out principals and procedures for OSFI regulated lenders, to ensure borrows can pay. The most notable of the measures is the “stress test,” which checks if they could pay a higher interest rate. The Guideline, in particular the stress test, improved loan quality.
One measure of improvement is a decline in the number of highly indebted borrowers. This is observed in the loan-to-income (LTI) ratio of new uninsured mortgages. New uninsured mortgages with an LTI ratio higher than 450%, declined substantially. Which means the number of people borrowing more than 4x their income dropped by a lot. Important, because it means more borrowers are able to manage risk, without intervention.
Mortgages To Highly Indebted Borrowers Back On The Rise
The impact of B-20 Guidelines is starting to fade, as borrowers return to scooping up more debt. About 17.5% of mortgages in Q4 2019 went to people borrowing over 450% of their income. To contrast, this ratio was only 16.4% in Q3 2019, and just 14.1% during the same quarter a year before. OSFI regulated lenders are becoming more comfortable with lending higher ratios already.
Canadian Uninsured Mortgage Loan-To-Income Ratio
Source: OSFI, Better Dwelling.
The ratio of mortgages going to these highly indebted borrowers is the highest in years. The recent quarter is the most since Q4 2017 – the last quarter prior to stress testing. It’s not quite at the peak record of 20.0% in Q3 2017, but it has been rising. It’s actually back to a similar level seen in 2016.
Approvals of over-leveraged, uninsured borrowers is once again on the rise. These borrowers pass the more stringent buying guidelines. They are technically better than the same segment of buyers prior to B-20 updates. However, they are still exposed to significant vulnerability, in the event of a price correction. OSFI has stated that this is an area they are monitoring closely.
We all know whats needed to be done, put taxation on all none primary residence. All foreign owned real estate, all non resident Canadians owned real estate. All corporate owned residential real estate.
Under the Liberals housing have become unaffordable for young families. They have the tools and they are not addressing the problem.
Fair, but none of the parties were seeking to address housing issues in a logical, and sustainable way.
All parties suggested injecting more capital into the market, which as we know with any other commodity, increases prices. It doesn’t help with affordability.
Taxation is not the solution when the issue is price inflation.
Residential real estate has been treated as an investment and removed from CPI since the ’80s, however it is allowed to be sold and marketed without the same regulations placed on all other investment vehicles. If res RE is an investment then it needs to be treated in the same way as all other securities.
Or, just put it back the way it was before the ’80s and include home prices in inflation, thus impacting interest and the amount people can borrow – preventing over speculation by under educated people on highly leveraged investments (people freak out about 3x leverage ETFs, but a house bout at 4,5 or 6 to 1 is okay??).
No crash, no perceived risk. Now the whole country thinks prices go up forever. haha
Prices haven’t budged in Alberta for a decade. People in Toronto are Oblivious to the rest of the country.
I mean, famously, and I say that as a Torontonian. If I get north of the 407 I get a nosebleed.
B-20 was a waste of a policy in the first place. It didn’t stop people looking for high risk loans, it only sent them outside of OSFI and to private lenders.
I agree Dave, but there was/is no alternative if you want to own a home.
The choices seem to be –
1 – add a zero to your income (before close).
2 – remove a zero from your purchase price.
3 – opt out until things change.
4 – cross your fingers and fake it ’til you make it.
Options 1 and 4 are closely related, and is the silent-train wreck piling up around us currently.
Option 2 and 3 are directly related, and possibly the smartest plan given the inevitability of 1 and 4.
Tom good reply, however it would be better if you rearranged the order lol.
I know Reddit isn’t a great cross-section of humanity, but the number of people on r/PersonalFinanaceCanada who are either copping to straight out lying on a mortgage application or, if they haven’t done it themselves, knowing someone who straight out lied on a mortgage application is worryingly high.