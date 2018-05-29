Ka-Ching! Canadian Households Hit $2.13 Trillion In Debt, Adding Almost $3 Billion In April

Canadian racked up another record for debt. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show households added billions to the balance of debt April. Despite the achievement, the growth rate of debt is starting to decelerate as higher interest rates bite. The deceleration is good news for household budgets, but not great for Canada’s debt driven economy.

Total Household Debt Reaches Over $2.1 Trillion

Total household debt printed a new record in April, racking up another few billion over just 30 days. The total outstanding balance of all household debt reached $2.132 trillion, an increase of $2.964 billion from the month before. The total increase is $99 billion from last year, an increase of just over 4.9%. Let’s break these numbers down to see where Canadians are spending their hard yet-to-be-earned cash.

Canadian Household Debt Outstanding

Total debt held by Canadian households, in Canadian dollars.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Canadian Mortgage Debt Reached Over $1.528 Trillion

Residential mortgage debt accounted for the vast majority of the increase of debt. Mortgages accounted for $1.528 trillion, an increase of $2.48 billion in April. Households borrowed an extra $71.8 billion from last year, an increase of 4.9%. Mortgages represent the largest segment of debt, as well as dollar volume growth. If you’re looking for more on the mortgage debt, we broke these numbers down yesterday.

Canadian Consumer Debt Is Over $604 Billion

Consumer debt did not hit an all-time high, but is pretty darn close. Consumer debt represented $604 billion of the total debt, an increase of $478 million in April. Households added an extra $27.2 billion in debt from last year, an increase of 4.7% from the year before. Consumer numbers are just $1.2 million away from the all-time high hit in December 2017.

Canadian Household Debt Change

Annual percent change in debt held by Canadian households.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Higher Interest Rates Are Likely At Work

In July 2017, the BoC hiked interest rates for the first-time in seven years. Generally speaking, the hike is meant to cool borrowing, but takes six to twelve months to see the impact. Both mortgage and consumer debt sync and head lower together in December – nearly 6 month afterwards. Either consumers got tired of borrowing at the exact same time, or interest rates are working exactly like they should.

