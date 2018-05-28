Canadian Mortgage Growth Grinds To A Halt, Slowest Growth Since 2001

A few weeks ago we used the 3-month annualized trend to show where mortgage growth is heading. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show the annual trend followed as expected in April. The annual pace of mortgage growth followed the short-term trend, and plunged lower. The pace of growth, both short-term and annual, is now the lowest it’s been since 2001.

Outstanding Mortgages Rises To $1.5 Trillion In April

Mortgage debt reached a new record, which is hardly a surprise – but growth is tapering. The total outstanding balance reached $1.528 trillion, up $2 billion from the month before. The outstanding balance is 4.9% higher than the same month last year. Despite the climb and huge sounding numbers, mortgage growth is slowing dramatically. This is the first-time we’ve seen the annual pace of growth fall to 2001-levels, and it may be heading lower according to the annualized trend.

Canadian Outstanding Balance of Residential Mortgage Credit

The outstanding credit of mortgages expressed in Canadian dollars.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Annualizing Trends

A few weeks ago we explained annualized trends, so feel free to skip this section if you already read that. Annualizing a trend is when you take a short period, and project what the whole year would look like. Annualizing a few months of data gives us a good idea where the longer trends are heading. It’s a popular method analysts use to estimate performance and growth. If it’s good enough for the BoC, it’s good enough for us.

Who cares? You’re not a mortgage analyst, we know. Well, maybe you are from the number of emails we get from mortgage analysts. Either way, you want to know mortgage volumes since they are a precursor to dollar volume. Slowing mortgage growth is a sign of exhaustion, often preceding slowing price growth. After all, people that buy homes, usually need mortgages. Less mortgages mean less buyers, dropping dollar volume. This is another indicator you should be using to get a feeling for where the market is heading.

3-Month Annualized Trend Falls To 17 Year Low

The 3-month annualized trend is now at the slowest pace of growth since 2001. The 3-month dropped to 2.2% in April when annualized, a 53% decline compared to the same period last year. The dramatic decline is occurring in the crucial Spring season, the busiest time of year. Typically the 12-month trend follows, so you’re going to have to act surprised if the annual growth drops further.

Canadian Outstanding Balance of Residential Mortgage Credit Change

The 3-month annualized and 12-month percent change of outstanding mortgage credit in Canada.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Declining real estate sales, higher interest rates, and B-20 Guidelines all contributed to the slowdown. Each one of those factors would directly impact the dollar volume of mortgages. All three factors hitting at the same time is a sure thing. Although real estate is cyclical, and even a gentle breeze would be blamed for setting off the natural down cycle.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.