Canadian Mortgage Growth Falls To The Slowest Pace Since 2001

Canadians are getting cold on mortgage borrowing in 2018. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show the balance of outstanding mortgages hit a new high. Despite the high, don’t expect the same kind of growth we saw last year. The new high comes with a rapid taper on the growth rate, as higher interest rates and mandatory stress testing deter borrowing.

Canadians Owe More Than $1.526 Trillion In Balances

Residential mortgage credit made a small monthly increase, but still climbed in March. The total balance of outstanding mortgage credit is now $1.526 trillion, a 0.13% increase compared to the month before. This is an increase of 5.34% compared to the same month last year. Yes, Canadians racked up a whopping $76.4 billion more in outstanding credit, over the past 12 months. That’s not the most important point. This trend is decelerating, potentially marking the end of the credit expansion cycle. That’s healthy, but usually rough for the economy.

Source: Bank of Canada, Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

Annualizing Trends Explained

One common way of determining where a trend is heading is annualizing a shorter period. It sounds complicated, but it’s just using a measurement of a shorter period, and projecting what that number would be if the whole year was like that. I know, you watched a YouTube video from Cletus’ House of Mortgages or whatever, and he said you can predict where the mortgage market is going. However, this is one method fancy organizations like the BoC use to determine these things, so humor us for a few minutes.

The 3-Month Trend Is The Worst It’s Been Since 2001

Residential mortgage growth is grinding to a halt. According to the BoC, the 3 month annualized rate of growth has fallen to 3.6%, a 40% decline compared to last year. In order to find a period this slow, you would have to go all the way back to July 2001. If you’re wondering why this matters, people use mortgages to buy homes. Dollar volume is a major influencer on the direction of the price of those homes.

Source: Bank of Canada, Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

Slowing growth for residential mortgages may surprise some, but it shouldn’t. Stress testing of uninsured mortgages rolled out in January, are designed to do this. The most recent 3 month annualized data point is the first that excludes most pre-stressed mortgages. Regulators don’t expect the full impact to be seen until 3 to 6 months after rollout. So don’t be surprised if this number heads lower.

