Juwai Partners To Sell US and Canadian Real Estate To Ultra Rich Asian Investors

US and Canadian real estate is getting an even larger pool of foreign buyers. Juwai, Asia’s largest overseas real estate portal, is partnering with an Asian investment group. The deal, which occured last week, will make it even easier for some of Asia’s wealthiest families to scoop up overseas real estate.
The Deal
Juwai is creating a partnership with the Association of Family Offices in Asia (AFO). The AFO is a group that represents the private management of high net-worth (HNW), and ultra-high net-worth (UHNW) individuals. A HNW is someone that has more than a million in liquid assets, and an UHNW is someone with more than $30 million. Basically, they partnered with a group that represents investment offices of Asia’s ultra rich families.
The partnership would see the two create new services and products, to help facilitate the buying of overseas property. Additionally, they’ll be creating a joint institutional program. The products, and program would create an even larger foreign investment eco-system. Easier and larger foreign buying pools… What could go wrong?
Wanted: Large Blocks of Condos For Asian Investors
Confused what that means? Carrie Law, the CEO of Juwai, gave us some of her insights on the deal. “This partnership will ultimately mean more high net worth investors from China and other parts of Asia can successfully source and acquire property in the U.S. and Canada,” explained Law. Also adding “Just this week [last week] we are meeting in Hong Kong with a large group of these investors to showcase selected properties, with prices that range from $20 million more than $200 million.”
This also means some interesting things for the development community. “Because these are high net worth investors and investment consortiums, we’re talking about things like large blocks of units, large developable sites, commercial property, and trophy residential assets,” she explained.
So, Like… What Does That Mean?
This is good news, or bad news, depending on who you are, and what your relationship with real estate is. Luxury sales and developers are going to see the largest benefits. If you’re an agent or developer in Canada or the US, the pool of potential luxury buyers got much larger with this deal.
In terms of supply, developers will have access to more development funds. We’re already seeing developers unable to fund their projects locally at pre-sale. Instead, they’re turning to cities like Hong Kong, and Singapore, to find investors. These aren’t just projects in Toronto and Vancouver either. We’re seeing projects in “affordable” markets like Edmonton, Calgary, and Halifax being sold overseas.
The bad news is for buyers, since this could add more middle people to the process. Increasingly, developers are turning away from local pre-sales, and looking at overseas investor events. These glitzy events, which cost up to US$100,000 a pop to host, can sell out a whole buildings in just a night. The process is much faster than having to deal with hiring sales people, and sell to locals one at a time. Since these investors aren’t charities, you’ll have to pay a markup once they finally sell back into the market.
Investors aren’t stupid, they aren’t going to overpay or enter markets with a significant amount of uncertainty. Canadian developers are adding large incentives to try and attract these clients. This appears to be indicative of a slower adoption, in my opinion. After all, why add incentives if the units are being picked up at market price? So this may or may not add anything to Canadian buying pool, we’ll have to wait and see.
The only thing we know for sure, is the financialization of real estate is getting stronger. Increasingly, homes are being seen as an investment, and not a place to actually live. This has consequences, but you can’t really hate on overseas investors. If you see buying a home as a good investment, so will non-resident investors. After all, they depend on locals having the belief that homes always go up in value. Without that, they would have no market liquidity, and would then have little appeal.
Discuss On Facebook
Good. If Canadian politicians are going to make it harder for locals to buy, why not let foreign buyers pick up the extra units?
Driving developers out of business by making it harder to secure funds won’t work well. They can’t expect the developers to take a loss, because they can’t figure out how to create well paying jobs to the region.
If you’re talking about B20, OSFI doesn’t care about the housing market. Their job is to make sure banks don’t over-extend by giving out stupid mortgages. “Making it harder for locals to buy” was just a side effect, and a necessary one. Of course creating higher standards to meet will push some out of the market, while forcing others to buy less house. How else could it possibly work?
It is a fool’s policy to have people purchase residences when they have no intention to live there. That only makes the properties temporarily worth the high Development Value but when there actually physical human beings turn out not to exist, you have a glut of bankrupt projects. Why is it so hard to understand that attracting investors for housing projects for which there is no actual demand by human beings for living space is absurd?
Canada and the US need to ban foreign ownership, it’s getting ridiculous. New Zealand’s already doing it, we should follow.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/99827575/law-to-ban-foreign-home-buyers-to-be-introduced-in-parliament-passed-in-new-year
They’re not going to ban it anytime soon. Heck, there are even luxury vacations for foreign buyers here https://luxurybc.ca/tour/ which means it isn’t over yet.
Canada is a manufacturing and export economy. Right now, we’re manufacturing and exporting homes, for global consumption. We’ll never fix the issue, since we’ve convinced ourselves that we’re a modern economy, and this is supporting a non-existent innovation industry.
If all levels of government do not act swiftly to address this crisis they will be openly complicit in perpetuating it. It is no longer possible to claim that there is not enough information, allowing Canada to degrade into a money parking/laundering heaven.
Saying or acting in way that people who live here, pay taxes here and abide by Canadian laws/norms have to compete against foreign money of unknown origin for such a basic necessity as a place to live and raise their families, is beyond cynical.
And, as if it wasn’t bad enough:
https://globalnews.ca/news/3886743/quebec-immigrant-investor-program-vancouver/
We should allow foreigners to buy property here, then once the money is in our banks seize the property back.
1) Wealthy immigrants, specifically the Chinese have NEVER had trouble getting their capital out and moving it to other countries. My wife sold a $400K condo in scarbourough to the grandson of one the most powerful Generals in the People Army…5+ years ago. He paid cash. Showed up and bought a maserati within a few months. Now he is a movie producer and writing a book, that we was paid hundreds of thousand for (he is a nobody…). All shell games, nothing has changed.
2) When ‘big news’ like this comes out, when it has already been happening for years, is it really ‘new’ or is it just frothing to the top? Is this ‘new news’ that hasn’t been factored into the market?
3) China is approaching a serious apex as they attempt in an infantile way to shift from export to consumerism. their stock market is a joke. Fraud is rife. Their debt market is probably on the verge of completely crashing. Xi cannot prop up the Yuan. They cannot build anymore ‘ghost cities’. The government can’t control its people and the wheels are falling off. America first, Fink’s letter to CEOs and other ‘agendas’ look to put pressure on Chinese exports and accelerate their problems.
4)Expect more and more news stories about housing and foreign money. I personally believe we need a scape goat when prices come down and ‘cracking down on rich Chinese’ is a simple narrative that everyone can fall back on. Vancouver will always be a mess because of how pervasive foreign money is there and the weather is nicer.