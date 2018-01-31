Toronto Real Estate Board Finds 2% of City’s Homeowners Have Vacant Homes

A new industry survey finds that many people aren’t ashamed to admit they have a vacant home available. Commissioned by the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB), and conducted by Ipsos, the annual survey is meant to give some insights to the industry. One of those insights is on the state of vacant homes, which increasingly became a hot button issue, since we pointed these out almost a year ago. It appears the city would see quite a bit of inventory flow if a vacancy tax was implemented.

The Survey

TREB and Ipsos conducted their third annual survey of existing homeowners. The survey consisted of 2,501 existing homeowners, of which 1,000 were from a subsample of “recent homebuyers.” That might seem like a small number if you don’t deal with statistics for a living, but it’s actually very large. No, it’s not perfect. However, this would be considered close to industry standards for surveys. Most stats about the City of Toronto will have a sample about this size.

Note regarding statistical sampling: If you’re wondering what an appropriate sample size would be according to industry, you’re looking at ~2,401. That would be calculated with Greater Toronto’s population at 5,928,000, a confidence level at 95%, and a margin of error at 2%. A confidence level is how strongly they believe it represents the accuracy of demographics (industry standard is 95%), and a 2% accuracy would be considered “accurate.” Of course, the more data you have, the more accurate it would be.

Two Percent of Existing Homeowners Have A Vacant Property

When existing homeowners were asked “do you own a second property,” the vast majority said no. Greater Toronto saw 80% of respondents say no. In second, 18% of respondents said yes they do, and it’s rented out. A further 2% said they own a second home, and admitted it’s vacant. That’s quite a bit, during a “shortage” of supply.

Source: Ipsos, TREB. Better Dwelling.

Let’s give a sense of scale for that two percent. That number is almost three times the size of the CMHC rental vacancy survey. If two percent of sales through TREB were bought and kept vacant, over the 12 months before the survey was conducted, you’re looking at ~1,857 vacant units added to the pile. The number is far from insignificant.

A Vacant Home Tax Would Free Up A Lot of Inventory

Some agents have already sent newsletters out claiming these were “probably” cottages. Although they must have missed the next question in the survey. If secondary homeowners were faced with a vacancy tax in Toronto, what would these secondary unit owners do? 25% said they would not be impacted, so their units might be tenanted or located out of the city. Another 27% said they would sell their investment property. The remaining 36% said they would rent their property to tenants. Sounds like the vacancy tax would be incredibly effective at creating more supply.

Source: Ipsos, TREB. Better Dwelling.

The vacancy tax wouldn’t just be effective on these units, but the rest of the vacant units not owned by existing homeowners. Increasingly businesses and agents are buying blocks of condos, and selling them back to market. There’s also occasionally occupied homes, owned by those that primarily live elsewhere. Currently there’s little incentive to put these units back on the market, especially if they’re condos, which are still seeing prices climb. However, a simple tax could add much needed supply back into the market.

