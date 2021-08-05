It’s Official! The Canadian Property Bubbles Are Now Deflating

The largest property bubbles in Canada have officially begun to deflate. Last month we crunched the numbers on what it would take for Toronto and Vancouver housing to maintain its momentum. Failing an enormous monthly price increase in July, the previous month would be the peak.

Well, it didn’t hit the target rate of growth needed to keep the momentum going. Consequently, June was the peak for the annual rate of price growth. Now the rate is coming down faster than a billionaire after 8 minutes in space. This is going to have a big impact on consumer expectations going forward.

Toronto Home Price Growth Saw The Fastest Deceleration Since 2018

Quick refresher: Last month we determined Toronto home prices need to rise 1.95% ($20,500) to keep momentum. Not over the past year, just in the month. Additionally, the 3-month annualized rate of growth would need to be above 13.09% for the trend to reverse. Failing that, the trend would begin its reversal.

Toronto home prices didn’t rise nearly enough. They barely grew by a mortgage payment, rising just 0.38% ($4,000) in July. This brought annual growth down to 18.06%, shaving off nearly 2 whole points. Toronto hasn’t seen annual growth drop this many basis points in a month since 2018. Back then real estate prices in the city were falling.

Toronto Real Estate Composite Benchmark Growth

The 3-month (annualized) and annual rate of price growth for a typical home in Greater Toronto.

Source: TRREB; Better Dwelling.

As for the 3-month growth, it also collapsed to relatively anemic levels for the market. The annualized rate fell to just 6.72% in July, almost half of what it needed to prop up the trend. Unless there’s a sudden and abrupt massive surge, it’s going to be hard to reverse the direction in August as well.

Vancouver Home Prices Stall, Rate of Growth Plummets

Quick refresher: Last month showed Vancouver needed an even bigger boost for home prices than Toronto. Prices needed to rise 2.42% ($28,400) in July… just in July. Additionally, the 3-month rate of growth would need to hit a 9.20% annualized rate of growth. Failing that, the price growth trend would begin to reverse.

It didn’t. Vancouver home prices were virtually flat, rising just $400 in July. The annual rate of price growth fell to 13.8%, down almost a point from the previous month. A drop of this many bps in the annual rate of growth over just a month hasn’t been seen since 2019. Which feels like it was forever ago.

Vancouver Real Estate Composite Benchmark Growth

The 3-month (annualized) and annual rate of price growth for a typical home in Greater Toronto.

Source: REBGV; Better Dwelling.

As for the 3-month growth, it fell a quarter below the level it needed to be to preserve the price trend. Composite home prices saw a 6.84% 3-month rate of growth when annualized. An absolutely massive price increase would be needed to reverse the trend in August. Failing that, the market will continue to cool.

Toronto and Vancouver home prices still made huge gains from last year. However, the trend is starting to turn in the other direction, which may roll back some of those. This has less to do with losses and defaults than it has to do with sentiment. As price growth accelerated, so did the expectations of further home price growth. People then rush to buy to avoid paying more later, pushing price growth higher.

Now that price growth has begun to decelerate, it can trigger the opposite response. More people will sit on the sidelines, or feel a smaller sense of urgency to buy. This causes more price growth to decelerate, which causes more people to sit out of the market. It’s less economics, and more an issue of physics. An object in motion remains in motion unless acted on by an unbalanced force.

That said, don’t get too excited at the prospect of falling home prices returning affordability. Even a very large crash wouldn’t return affordability to these markets. At this point, the level of mismanagement of priorities will take years to fix the damage created.

We’ll crunch the numbers on what needs to happen in August next week.

