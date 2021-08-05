It’s Official! The Canadian Property Bubbles Are Now Deflating

The largest property bubbles in Canada have officially begun to deflate. Last month we crunched the numbers on what it would take for Toronto and Vancouver housing to maintain its momentum. Failing an enormous monthly price increase in July, the previous month would be the peak.
Well, it didn’t hit the target rate of growth needed to keep the momentum going. Consequently, June was the peak for the annual rate of price growth. Now the rate is coming down faster than a billionaire after 8 minutes in space. This is going to have a big impact on consumer expectations going forward.
Toronto Home Price Growth Saw The Fastest Deceleration Since 2018
Quick refresher: Last month we determined Toronto home prices need to rise 1.95% ($20,500) to keep momentum. Not over the past year, just in the month. Additionally, the 3-month annualized rate of growth would need to be above 13.09% for the trend to reverse. Failing that, the trend would begin its reversal.
Toronto home prices didn’t rise nearly enough. They barely grew by a mortgage payment, rising just 0.38% ($4,000) in July. This brought annual growth down to 18.06%, shaving off nearly 2 whole points. Toronto hasn’t seen annual growth drop this many basis points in a month since 2018. Back then real estate prices in the city were falling.
Toronto Real Estate Composite Benchmark Growth
The 3-month (annualized) and annual rate of price growth for a typical home in Greater Toronto.
Source: TRREB; Better Dwelling.
As for the 3-month growth, it also collapsed to relatively anemic levels for the market. The annualized rate fell to just 6.72% in July, almost half of what it needed to prop up the trend. Unless there’s a sudden and abrupt massive surge, it’s going to be hard to reverse the direction in August as well.
Vancouver Home Prices Stall, Rate of Growth Plummets
Quick refresher: Last month showed Vancouver needed an even bigger boost for home prices than Toronto. Prices needed to rise 2.42% ($28,400) in July… just in July. Additionally, the 3-month rate of growth would need to hit a 9.20% annualized rate of growth. Failing that, the price growth trend would begin to reverse.
It didn’t. Vancouver home prices were virtually flat, rising just $400 in July. The annual rate of price growth fell to 13.8%, down almost a point from the previous month. A drop of this many bps in the annual rate of growth over just a month hasn’t been seen since 2019. Which feels like it was forever ago.
Vancouver Real Estate Composite Benchmark Growth
The 3-month (annualized) and annual rate of price growth for a typical home in Greater Toronto.
Source: REBGV; Better Dwelling.
As for the 3-month growth, it fell a quarter below the level it needed to be to preserve the price trend. Composite home prices saw a 6.84% 3-month rate of growth when annualized. An absolutely massive price increase would be needed to reverse the trend in August. Failing that, the market will continue to cool.
Toronto and Vancouver home prices still made huge gains from last year. However, the trend is starting to turn in the other direction, which may roll back some of those. This has less to do with losses and defaults than it has to do with sentiment. As price growth accelerated, so did the expectations of further home price growth. People then rush to buy to avoid paying more later, pushing price growth higher.
Now that price growth has begun to decelerate, it can trigger the opposite response. More people will sit on the sidelines, or feel a smaller sense of urgency to buy. This causes more price growth to decelerate, which causes more people to sit out of the market. It’s less economics, and more an issue of physics. An object in motion remains in motion unless acted on by an unbalanced force.
That said, don’t get too excited at the prospect of falling home prices returning affordability. Even a very large crash wouldn’t return affordability to these markets. At this point, the level of mismanagement of priorities will take years to fix the damage created.
We’ll crunch the numbers on what needs to happen in August next week.
11 Comments
Odd situation. Inventory tightened buy the number of sales dropped. Buyers are holding off to see if it’s a lull or the reality. This is how they always capitulate prices lower. All of these geniuses are going to list in September all at the same time, when everyone renegotiates their rental leases.
Market definitely feels different. A lot of people are out and about, and I don’t think my friends have said anything about real estate prices in more than a month.
haha. This must be tragic for you, since you wanted to see to what extent the government will extend home prices.
This is where we see the government act against everyone. If they implement a new credit program WHILE prices are falling, they’re clearly trying to boost prices, not create affordability.
They’ll have a hard time faking that one since the Bank of Canada now has it set in stone that credit influences home prices, and they didn’t know. [sad foghorn]
Love the commentary and insight, but there is an insidious motive here from the powers that be and it must be exposed. The Canadian government is at fault and specifically their use of the Central banker as an arm of their policy initiatives. Trying to sustain our GDP and overall growth by pushing real estate prices to unsustainable levels and lying about the CPI is clearly as an egregious an act as trying to solve the climate crisis by using our national weather service to change their way of reporting on our temperature and heatwaves. Nothing destroys our faith in government more than their attempts to lie and cheat their way out of a crisis of their own making. They learned nothing from the Big Short and will learn nothing from the destruction of our climate and now our real estate markets. Short term gain for long term pain is their modus operandi. This will never change as we choke on the damage done for years to come.
I just sort of said the same thing to someone else. I do believe they’re trying to slowly deflate the bubble by restricting credit supply and easing on the gas.
It’ll drive voters right to the conservatives if they don’t, and the Fed doesn’t care about people — they care about their ability to hand out billions to their friends.
you own a cat,
I think now that prices are as high as they are capital will just flow into other investments that are cheaper, have a lower cost of entry and exit, and lower downside risk. There is also the fact that people now have more choices of where to spend their cash as the economy opens up and travel begins to return. I wouldn’t be surprised to see listings rise in the fall as people look to cash out. Their will likely be quite a few bag holders out there at these high price levels if prices begin to fall. Maybe this is why the gov was open to considering allowing these investment firms to purchase residential properties in bulk? Allowing this to happen would set some type of floor on prices as these funds can afford to buy at scale.
Gee… a slowdown in summer after the massive sales during Jan to May… who would have thought….
Hilarious the title is a bubble deflating lol
It’s deflating to those that know the HPI lags 3 to 6 months since it’s an aggregate weighted average, so prices are in fact falling. It just won’t show in the HPI for a few months.
I don’t think people realize how much new supply is currently in the pipeline. Deliveries are going to tbe more than enough to absorb population growth for years. Even more is coming.
Can anyone name a company or industry Canada dominates? The answer is probably no, the problem with the economy is we have no world competitive industry. Housing is the only thing we have left. If we crash housing can anyone tell me what we will replace housing as economic driver for the country? You need to see the whole picture.