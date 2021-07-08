The Canadian Property Bubble Can Start Deflating As Early As This Month

The Canadian real estate market will change really fast over the next few months. Home prices in the key markets of Toronto and Vancouver saw price growth climb in June. Looking at the most recent data annualized though, a slowdown is just around the corner. Without a sudden boom in prices, the annual trend is likely to begin deceleration as early as this month. This can trigger a big psychological change in the market.

Annualized Growth

Annualizing data is when you take a short period, and project it as though it were the whole year. If you’re analyzing 1-month of data, you’re projecting what a whole year would look like if every month were the same. Today we’re going to look at 3-month annualized data, which is a popular time frame used by central banks. It’s also very popular for credit analysis.

Comparing annualized data is a simple but powerful forecasting tool. The annual (12-month) trend generally can’t fall when the annualized period is higher. Likewise, the annual trend can’t rise for much longer if the annualized trend has plunged below. Every long-term trend starts with a short-term move, and this is one of the ways to measure it.

Personally, I think annualized growth is most important as a sentiment forecast tool. When people see prices rising for an asset they want, they tend to jump in to avoid having to pay more at a later date. This causes those prices to grow at a faster rate. Similarly, if consumers see prices fall, they tend to hold off on buying to get a better deal.

This problem is occurring with lumber, where prices are now half the peak of a few months ago. Lumber consumers are waiting for bigger drops because of a fear of overpaying. Annual growth is still huge but try telling that to homebuilders that are saying, “fuck it, I’m waiting.”

It’s a problem seen with almost any good, especially if the buyer can delay. This is why central banks are so worried about low inflation, or even deflation. Slow (or negative) growth isn’t an issue in the short term, but it can change the public’s behavior. The market would rather hoarders than a lack of consumption.

Looking at annualized price growth is useful when trying to benchmark recent performance. It’s also helpful in understanding the probability of future performance. However, its greatest gift is forecasting what people will be looking at in a few months. Then you start to play the game of trying to figure out how they’ll react to that information. That’s another day though, so let’s just get to the annualized growth.

Toronto Real Estate Prices See Growth Slow

Greater Toronto’s 3-month annualized price growth is slowing very fast these days. The rate fell to 11.61% in June, down significantly from the peak of 43.10% in March. The most recent period is seeing about a quarter of the kind of growth seen earlier this year.

More important, the 3-month annualized rate is much lower than the annual price growth. The composite benchmark saw home prices rise 19.92% in June, compared to a year before. It’s only the first month since it’s plunged below, but it was a sharp drop. One that appears to be difficult to reverse.

Toronto Real Estate Composite Benchmark Growth

The 3-month (annualized) and annual rate of price growth for a typical home in Greater Toronto.

Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.

Toronto Home Prices Would Need A Significant Jump To Prevent Deceleration

For Toronto’s annual growth to rise, the 3-month annualized rate needs to climb to 13.09% in July. It doesn’t sound like much, but keep in mind the monthly move needs to be powerful enough to swing 3 months of data.

A rough estimate shows home prices need to rise 1.95% in July alone to prevent deceleration. That’s roughly a $20,500 price increase for the composite. It’s not impossible, but it’s a big change from the $4,500 climb made last month. Especially while some segments produce negative monthly price growth.

Vancouver Real Estate Price Growth Has Slowed

Greater Vancouver real estate hasn’t haven’t seen annualized growth flip, but it’s falling. Fast. The 3-month annualized rate of growth fell to 16.99% in June. It’s almost cut in half from the 36.44% rate seen in April.

Compared to a year ago, home prices increased at a rate of 14.51% in June. Annual price growth is lower than the 3-month annualized rate of growth. This improves the odds of a slowdown not occurring this month, delaying it. It would still be very difficult to prevent the deceleration trend though.

Vancouver Real Estate Composite Benchmark Growth

The 3-month (annualized) and annual rate of price growth for a typical home in Greater Vancouver.

Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.

Vancouver Home Prices Need To Rise A Lot To Prevent Printing Slowdown

The 3-month annualized rate of growth is still higher, but it’s hard to stay relevant after being cut in half. To prevent the rate from falling below the 12-month trend, prices need to rise 2.42% just this month. That works out to a price increase of around $28,400, which… has been done before. It’s just very ambitious.

That’s just to prevent the 3-month trend from falling below the 12-month trend. Preventing annual growth from decelerating seems a little more realistic. Composite prices need to rise 0.61% this month, or about $7,200. Not easy, especially considering last month’s increase was only $2,300. It’s still more realistic though.

Home price growth is still solid, but the rapid slowdown is a kink in the narrative. The industry expects the annual rate to fall in the future, but not this soon. If it happens now, it would be faster and more abruptly than many anticipate. Sudden shifts tend to be less predictable and more choppy than a slow wearing down of buyers.

