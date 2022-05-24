How Much Will Canadian Real Estate Crash? Stability Requires A Big Correction: BMO

Canada’s real estate bubble is finally beginning to unwind and everyone wants to know how low it goes. BMO Capital Markets tackled the subject for clients on the weekend, providing models and historical context. Rising interest rates are certain to cause a correction, as it purges excess leverage. Prices need to drop significantly just to accommodate higher interest rates. As for how long it will take to recover, the only other Canadian housing bubble nearly this size took 15 years to recover.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Historically Have Always Corrected To Fundamentals

BMO found that Canadian home prices have increased about 3% per year since the 1980s. This roughly reflects inflation, real wage growth, and falling interest rates. If that seems like a steep curve for wages, remember that low rates did most of the heavy lifting.

Except for during a bubble, housing sells for a price consistent with liquidity. That’s a fancy way of saying people will only pay makes sense to them. This is directly related to mortgage leverage.

Traditional logic is lower rates make homes more affordable. It makes sense on the surface — less interest paid means more can go to pay down principal. In reality, a drop in rates increases the amount of leverage a buyer has. This allows buyers to more easily absorb price hikes, raising prices even faster. This is a point even the Bank of Canada (BoC) has made recently, but many seem to have glossed over.

That’s a deep dive for another day, but important to understanding price corrections. Yes, inflation is at a record high and mortgage rates were cut to a record low. Both of these issues drive home prices higher by increasing leverage faster. However, BMO points out that a third of today’s home prices were the result of just the past 2 years of price movements. That’s almost 10x the historic average for growth, and in excess of low rates.

“We’ve long maintained that demographic and supply-side fundamentals have driven price gains, even in the early stages of COVID-19 alongside some economic adjustments. But, as we warned early last year, more recent price behavior has been driven by excess demand, market psychology and froth,” explained Robert Kavcic, a senior economist at BMO.

Higher rates will unwind some of that excess, already deflating speculator enthusiasm. “So, when we speak of a housing correction, it’s not a question of if, but where, how much, and for how long?” he said.

Canadian Real Estate Is 38% Overvalued and Needs A Big Drop Just To Accommodate Rates

Just how much will Canadian real estate prices correct? BMO doesn’t have a crystal ball but calculations show home prices are about 38% overvalued. That doesn’t mean a 38% correction is coming, per se. But the overvaluation is so steep, prices need to fall to keep stretched affordability.

Canadian real estate prices haven’t deviated this much from the trend in over 40 years. 🤯#ToRe #VanRe https://t.co/h0BfIedM9B pic.twitter.com/3ea9eMVryr — Better Dwelling (@BetterDwelling) May 20, 2022

Higher interest rates are almost always how housing bubbles purge excess price gains. “After leaving policy too loose for too long, psychology and affordability have already been tested by just 75 bps of Bank of Canada tightening, and we expect another 125 bps by year-end,” warns BMO.

Beyond the speculative mindset curb, higher rates change the buyer and investor outlook. For buyers, home prices go from being priced with mortgages at 1.5% to between 3.75% to 5.4%, warns BMO. If home prices stall and income growth continues, prices need to drop between 10% and 20% to maintain current affordability. That level may not have been sustainable long term, meaning prices would have to fall further.

Higher financing costs are also a challenge for investors, since it reduces attractiveness. BMO estimates cap rates, the rent received from being a landlord, would need to rise to between 4% and 5%. That would be a more typical scenario for investors.

Currently, many investor landlords aren’t even collecting enough to cover their costs. They end up topping rents up out of pocket in exchange for the home price appreciation. So far it’s worked out as prices climbed, but that wouldn’t be the case in a falling rate environment. Prices need to fall 20% to bring cap rates back to attractive levels without gains.

Of course, at the national level, a market breakdown varies significantly. For example, markets like Alberta have valuations that aren’t as stretched as Ontario.

Canadian Real Estate Corrections Have Taken Up To 15 Years To Recover

There are no set rules for how long a home price correction lasts, and it varied significantly. The bank pulled data on major price corrections over the past 40 years to try and figure this out. They found previous corrections take between 2 and 15 years to return back to peak after a crash. The 15-year recovery was the Ontario real estate market during the late 80s and early 90s. It was an extreme example, the norm being much tamer.

“…history suggests that localized price corrections in Canada usually take 2-3 years to bottom, and 4-to-5 years to fully recover,” said Kavic. “Interestingly, with the exception of oil-driven markets in Alberta, interest rates were the trigger for all major corrections since the 1980s.”

Don’t Expect A Financial Crisis Like The US Housing Crash

Despite the popping of a bubble bringing up images of the US in 2008, that’s not typical for a housing crash. Kavcic sees minimal spillover into other industries. The financial system has spent years preparing for this sort of event.

Full recourse mortgages are limited and stress tests ensure borrower ability. Virtually all mortgages issued in Canada are full recourse, keeping defaults low. Stress tests ensure buyers can pay between 4.75% and 5.25% mortgage rates without stretching.

“This won’t save house prices from falling, but it provides good insurance that payments will keep being made, especially with the labor market so tight,” explains Kavcic.

The bank sees fundamentals preventing real estate from getting too out of hand, as well. Strong immigration and a peak Millennial demographic will prevent the floor from falling out — sort of. Affordability still has to make sense for these buyers.

“There will be buyers waiting; but prices need to make sense in a higher-rate world,” he said.