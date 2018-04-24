CMHC: Canadian Real Estate Is At A “High” Degree of Vulnerability Right Now

Canadian real estate markets are at a high degree of vulnerability, according to a Crown agency. The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the government agency in charge of assisting with mortgage liquidity, finished its first quarter assessment. The assessment notes a “high” degree of vulnerability for the country’s major markets. The reasons cited varied by region, ranging from overvaluation to overbuilding.
Canadian Real Estate Is “Highly Vulnerable”
Canadian real estate prices remain “highly vulnerable” according to the government backed agency. They first detected price acceleration in the first quarter of 2016, and it has been accelerating ever since. Price acceleration is a movement in price that is stronger than fundamentals warrant. The agency determines this with a 3 year rolling window, meaning prices have been climbing nationally for quite some time.
The agency did acknowledge regional disparities, especially in Ontario and BC. They noted both provinces had centres that were “highly overvalued,” and possessed a “high degree of vulnerability.” If only we could guess which markets these are.
Toronto Real Estate Remains “Highly Vulnerable”
The agency noted that Toronto real estate remained vulnerable in three out of four areas tracked. The city was categorized as “moderately vulnerable” for overheating, and price acceleration. It remained highly vulnerable for overvaluation and as an overall market. The only category with low vulnerability was overbuilding, but that doesn’t measure what people thinks it does. The CMHC only looks for absorption of new units, not whether those new units are intended to be assignment flips.
Vancouver Real Estate Remains “Highly Vulnerable”
Vancouver real estate, Canada’s most expensive market, remained vulnerable in 3 out of 4 areas. Moderate vulnerability was detected in overheating and price acceleration categories. It was considered highly vulnerable in the overvaluation category. The only category it passed with low vulnerability was overbuilding.
Calgary Real Estate Is Vulnerable Due To Overbuilding
Calgary real estate is starting to show signs of stability, but is still moderately vulnerable. There were little signs of overheating, price acceleration, or overvaluation. Overbuilding however, is presenting a high degree of vulnerability. Apartment rental vacancies, and home inventories were at “elevated levels.”
Montreal Real Estate Is Not Vulnerable… Right Now
Montreal real estate displayed as little vulnerability as possible. In all four categories, it scored a low degree of vulnerability. The organization did note, overheating is beginning to appear in the resale market. Despite this, there is weak evidence of price acceleration. The agency believes most of the market’s price movement is based on fundamentals at this time.
The high degree of vulnerability across Canada indicates policy measures are at work. Speculation is doing damage to Greater Toronto and Greater Vancouver, but those aren’t the only markets being called out. Extended periods of cheap credit are impacting markets well beyond the few claiming it’s supply and demand.
Cheap credit doesn’t just inflate people’s mortgage balances, it’s also cheap for developers to build. A lot of units going up have units held by developers or insiders. It’s cheap to build now, so they’re going up. When rates go up, there will be less building. All of a sudden we’ll see inventory released that was never occupied.
Like the CMHC knows what they’re talking about. They’ve been calling for a crash for years. They need a crash to come, so they can sell more subprime loans.
Prices in Canada are going up because people are willing to pay a premium to own in cities with great opportunities and quality healthcare.
You mean free healthcare you Foreign Freeloader (“FF”).
Great opinion. How old are you? 14?
The letters in his screen name got transposed. He meant to type IOIO, as in “I Owe I Owe”. Just another over-leveraged perma-bull who thinks housing can never go down.
I totally disagree with you . CMHC always provide the most optimistic forecasts because they represent RE industry and the fact that they started to admit problems with housing markets and downgraded their forecast numbers for 2018 is a very troubling sign.
This. The article didn’t even mince words, they blatantly point out the “government agency in charge of assisting with mortgage liquidity.” Not like they would say, which is they assist with affordability of real estate.
I’ll give you quality, free, healthcare. But honestly New York has greater opportunities, stellar infrastructure (the have way more than Toronto’s four TTC lines), fantastic health care (if you can afford it), free public works such as museums AND housing that is more affordable than Toronto. Why in the world would people keep throwing money after an overpriced market in an ok city. Vancouver might be a world class city, but Toronto sure isn’t.
Prices in Canada went up (still are in certain segments) because people were willing and able to borrow un-repayable amounts of money to bid up and pay premiums on homes that they thought were a great opportunity.
CMHC has never called for a crash or anything of the sort, and still isn’t calling for one.
Your second sentence is platitudinous nonsense that belongs on a brochure for Canadian Real Estate Wealth Expo 2019. “Quality healthcare.” Compared to where? Pretty much every European country has way better healthcare outcomes and way more healthcare choice than Canada does, and they manage to do that for the same or less % of their GDP.
I wish those charts appear in all the news so everyone knows that right now they are buying HIGHLY OVERVALUED properties both in Vancouver and Toronto markets and don’t have an excuse later to say that nobody warned them.
This is the data from the agency which is always protecting RE industry.
With it being so vulnerable CMHC are revising their qualification process for insurance right?
The CMHC revised their lending criteria, and lowered the number of loans they insured just over a year ago. I would say that was them positioning before setting off the warning bells.
It’s actually a question if CMHC or the banks are most vulnerable because lately the number of insured mortgages dropped down significantly. People find their ways to “show” 20% downpayment and get an unsecured mortgage at one of the big banks or credit unions.
In addition to that banks have HELOC and other debt related products exposure.
They’ve done that a few times over the past few years. One by one they closed all the barn doors, after most of the horses had left the building.