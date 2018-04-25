Canadian Mortgage Defaults Haven’t Been This Low Since 2006

Canadian real estate borrowers are paying their mortgages at a near record pace. Filings with the Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) for the first quarter, show mortgages in arrears have fallen to new lows. The largest markets of Ontario and BC are just off of record lows. That sounds like great news, but more often is a sign of an overly liquid market.
Mortgages In Arrears
A mortgage in arrears is a simple concept, that’s often misunderstood – especially by the banking and real estate industry. A mortgage is classified in arrears when payments are more than three months late. Most people think this is a leading indicator of health for real estate markets. Unfortunately, it doesn’t tell people what they think it does.
Mortgages in arrears are a greater indicator of market liquidity. Record low levels of arrears are often observed when markets are overheating. Some people argue low levels of arrears are a better indicator of a bubble, since it represents an overly liquid market. There’s little reason to default in these markets, since you can sell your home after you miss your payment, but before it goes into arrears. Liquidity starts to dry up after prices start to drop, and people aren’t in a rush to buy. By the time you see arrears start to climb, prices have typically already begun falling. Simply put, a rise in arrears trails price drops.
Canada Mortgages In Arrears Are Flat At 0.24%
Mortgages in arrears across Canada are falling, to one of the lowest levels in history. Only 11,641 mortgages fell into arrears at Canadian banks in January, representing 0.24% of all mortgages held. This is the sixth month it’s been at this level, and we’ve only ever seen it hit this level two other periods – in 2006, and 1990.
Source: CBA, Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.
Ontario Mortgages In Arrears Fall To 0.10%
Ontario mortgages in arrears are just off the record low. Banks reported 1,987 mortgages in arrears in January, 0.10% of the total held. This is a 16% decline compared to the same month last year. A record low was hit in the past quarter, when we saw the ratio hit 0.09% in November 2017. Arrears are a little higher than the month before, but still very close to that record.
Source: CBA, Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.
British Columbia Mortgages In Arrears Fall To 0.16%
British Columbia saw mortgages in arrears rise just off of an all-time low. Banks reported 1,008 mortgages in arrears in January, representing 0.16% of the mortgage pool. This represents a 23.8% decline compared to last year, and we’re just off the all-time low hit in December 2017.
Source: CBA, Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.
Quebec Mortgages In Arrears Fall To 0.3%
Quebec is seeing middle of the road performance in terms of mortgages in arrears. Banks reported 2,719 mortgages in arrears for January, 0.3% of mortgages in the province. This is down 14.28% compared to the same month last year, and the second month in a row we’ve seen the ratio climb. Being somewhere in the middle is actually a healthy thing.
Source: CBA, Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.
Mortgages in arrears at Canadian banks are hitting record low levels. This is great for banks, but often indicates a highly liquid market. When markets become overly liquid, they’re often referred to as exuberant. Is this too much of a good thing? Drop your comments below.
Like this post? Like us at Facebook for the next one in your feed.
Discuss On Facebook
19 Comments
If you’re going to sell, periods like this are perfect to realize the most profit. If you’re going to buy, it’s actually not a bad time since you’ll sell at the same peak 10 years down the road.
People that think they can buy today, and sell in a few months, better watch out. Everyone thinks they understand how to buy low and sell high, but whee you’ve just seen an increase of this much, you’re looking at the high.
Last time it took 20 years for Toronto prices to recover and house prices in Japan never recovered from 90s crash (27 years so far)
Most of the times recovery is shorter but you definitely can’t rule out the possibility of much longer recovery than just 10 years.
Nice, so it looks like defaults are a contrarian indicator. Also love that you added recession periods to these charts. Gives people a healthy dose of what’s about to hit the fan.
One question, if we know the recession is coming, what do we do? I feel like I’m watching a slow moving train wreck about to happen, but I’m not sure how to make any money from it.
I know. Unfortunately these stats are before b20 really took effect. I think we will start to see defaults rise in the coming months.
I keep trying to save money every month and get my savings up in the event of a downturn.
This will be my third recession that i can remember as an adult and i really do not wish to go through this again.
There will be no impact from B-20. In the thread from yesterday I explained why.
Sorry but you’re wrong. Credit unions and alt-lenders simply do not have the capacity to replace the loan volume being rejected by the Big Six.
Just because they are not subject to B20 doesn’t mean they are willing – or able – to accept every B20 reject from the Big Six.
You people find a problem with everything. Have you considered that this means people in Ontario are wealthier than they’ve ever been, and therefore don’t need to default? In the 1990s, you needed to walk the streets to find a new job. In 2018, you click on LinkedIn, and have one in a couple of weeks. Things are changing, and people actually are richer than they think. Especially in contrast to how they have been in history.
Yeah ok. Tell that to the 100 families in oakville about to lose their homes.
Anyone who believes that an economy driven by an asset bubble is sustainable, is an idiot.
Our economy apparantly “took off” in 2015/16, right about the time house values and HELOC’s exploded.
Housing bubbles make people poor and homeless. Not rich.
Just because i dont work until the afternoon…
I found this just for you sammy.
This guy us definitely not richer than he thinks.
Ha ha ha !
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cbc.ca/amp/1.4629631#ampshare=http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/real-estate-anxiety-hits-b-c-divorce-court-1.4629631
It’s not often where you see an agent who predicts prices to fall.
I send CHMC chart from yesterday to my RE agent and she didn’t even wanted to look at it, she answered that Regardless of whatever I send to her she believes that prices will go up. Full denial mode:)
The average time to find a job in the GTA is 8 months, 4 months for all of Canada. I’m guessing you haven’t been out job hunting in a while. No one uses Linkedin anymore.
That’s interesting. Wonder why it takes longer in the GTA? You would think since there’s more employers, it would be booming.
The “wealth” is being driven by record debt levels and record asset appreciation (two sides of the same coin). And that “wealth” has already been borrowed against via exploding HELOC volumes.
“Americans have enough equity in their homes to withstand any downturn” was a common refrain in the US from 2004 to 2007. How’d that work out for them?
If people are richer why there are record high consumer debt ?
In other words, the 2 times arrears were at record low dated back to 2006 and 1990. We all know that 2006 is just before the real estate/financial crisis in US and 1990 was when real estate was at its peak in Canada before the bubble bursted that same year and lasted till 1996. So this is really a good indicator for the real estate crash that will go on for at least few years from 2017.
Full denial mode even ppl paying mortgage and economy doing well. Hmm since 2009 I heard this crap it will crash I guess this ppl will never give up about whining. Best thing I did is never listen to whiners for last 10 year and kept my portfolio. Now go ahead start angry reply to my messages. It’s good I never take anything seriously what authors post here.
Why do you keep reading it then and bother posting here? Seems like a waste of time to me. Nobody takes you seriously here and never will.
I concur. Clearly this blog has nothing to offer you and you should read/comment elsewhere.