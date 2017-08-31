Chinese Warn The Dangers of Buying Canadian Real Estate… Like Raccoons and Bears

A Hong Kong marketing firm is sharing a post that Canadian real estate is dangerous, and that’s why you should opt for a condo. Overseas Estates Limited, a firm specializing in Toronto and Vancouver condo pre-sales, shared some pretty hilarious info on the benefits of buying a condo. Sure, there are some benefits of living in a condo, but most of the ones claimed here are questionable at best.

Hong Kong Based Marketing Firm, Advertising Canadian Condos

Overseas Estates Limited is a small marketing firm in Hong Kong that has been operating for the past six-months according to corporate registries. From their Facebook page, they’re advertising a few Canadian condo developments. Marketing Canadian condos in Hong Kong is nothing new, it’s been happening for decades in Vancouver. Heck, some projects are even promoted on the side of Hong Kong mini-buses, alongside ads for US$1 lunches, and the latest soft drinks. That’s not what caught our interest, the marketing prowess is what did.

Mosquitos, Raccoons, and Bears – Oh My!

In a Facebook post shared by the company, explaining the 5 reasons you should buy a condo instead of a house in Canada, they explain some things you’re probably unfamiliar with. Such as Canadian homes have basements frequently filled with mosquitos. Canadian homes are also prone to crows and raccoons stealing food, and some are even threatened by black bears. All problems residents of Vancouver and Toronto probably have very limited experience dealing with.

If you’re a foreign buyer worried about that, never fear – the 24/7 security of a condo will save you from that. In fact, the protection of the condo doesn’t stop there. The ad also boasts that the brightness experienced in condos may help defend against cancer. Our translator assures us the ad-copy sounds “much better in Chinese than English.” Before he ads, “Chinese people will know it’s bulls**t, but it’s well-written copy.”

Apparently Canadian condos can help defend against cancer, prevent crows and raccoons from stealing your food, and protect you from bears. That already sounds like a great deal, why even bother advertising frills like guaranteed cap rates to foreign buyers?

Editor’s note: Chinese state media has made legitimate points regarding Canadian real estate, they just don’t help sell condos.

