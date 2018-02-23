China’s Largest Overseas Real Estate CEO: Taxes Won’t Stop Wealthy Foreign Buyers

Foreign buying of Canadian real estate has been tapering, but is it the taxes? The CEO of Juwai, doesn’t think so, instead she claims the lack of demand has to do with prices. “Overpriced” real estate has driven Mainland Chinese buyers to places with better value. The foreign buyer tax has a very limited impact, especially when it comes to wealthy Mainland Chinese buyers. For them, paying a tax is just the cost of buying what they want.
Juwai Is China’s Largest Overseas Real Estate Platform
Carrie Law, is CEO of Juwai, China’s largest international property portal. Many Canadians haven’t heard of them before, but the Chinese behemoth plays an important role in the Mainland Chinese buying process. The platform’s users are known to drop hundreds of thousands of dollars on international real estate, often site unseen. Recently they’ve developed sales partnerships with Berkshire Hathaway, Sotheby’s International, and Engels & Volkers. They also power the international real estate listings on Tencent, China’s largest internet company. Oh yeah, and an Alibaba executive sits on their board.
They’re kind of a big deal, and know international buying patterns just a little better than even most governments. Law was a big player in the Asian real estate scene, before being appointed CEO at Juwai. Her opinion has quite a bit of weight when interpreting international markets.
Foreign Buyer Taxes Don’t Impact The Wealthy
“The new and extended property taxes in this week’s budget will have some negative impact on buyers from overseas,” explained Law. However, it won’t be as impactful as some expect. “For higher-income buyers who are committed for personal or professional reasons to buying in Vancouver, the tax will not keep them from purchasing.”
Law anticipates it will change the buying behaviour of lower income foreign buyers. “The increased taxes are likely to put further financial pressure on families from overseas who are already stretching their personal savings to the limit to enable a move to Vancouver,” she explains. “It would be reasonable to expect the average price of homes that middle class buyers acquire to decrease in line with the amount of the tax increase. That would leave their total transaction cost about the same.” Further adding, “of course, if these families can obtain permanent residency in Canada, the tax does not apply to them.”
Few words, but a lot to unpack. She broke down the market into two segments – wealthy trophy hunters, and immigrants. Trophy hunting types of buyers aren’t restrained by income, because… those buying $10 million homes don’t have problems like us scrubs. There is no financial hurdle large enough for these buyers.
Immigrants, she believes, will buy lower priced properties by factoring in the tax, or delay until post-immigration. This point would have an interesting impact. More demand for lower priced property, would place more pressure on the floor of prices. That’s Monopoly Man talk for the cheapest homes get eliminated. Although if they delay until after immigration, there’s no foreign buyer tax.
Vancouver Is “Overpriced,” Mainland Chinese Buyers Peaked In 2015
Law argues that Mainland Chinese demand for Vancouver has peaked, and passed. “Our data shows that Chinese buying interest in Vancouver peaked in 2015,” she explains. Adding “The overpriced market and lack of inventory has restrained Chinese demand since that time. This [BC’s 2018] Budget is two years out of date in addressing a problem we believe no longer exists.”
The declines of Mainland Chinese buying activity are confirmed by several data points. People’s Bank of China (PBoC) numbers show outflows from China were at its worst in 2015. They then tapered until reversing last year, meaning more money is going into China than leaving. The BC and Ontario governments have both produced property transfer data showing a decline in non-resident buying. Neither government was quick enough to measure 2015 data.
Law did have some insights on the future of prices action for the Canadian market, but we’ll leave for next week.
Econ 101: Increased taxes take a bite of both the producer and buyer. Ultimately, the producer takes the hit if they can’t buyer refuses to pay.
Foreign buyers deterred or not, prices are coming down.
Follow the land Jim, follow the land.
I have encouraging news on a few fronts =)
A tease of what may come;
Small developers across the GTA who purchased land 12-24 months ago who are now ready to get shovels in the dirt are wanting March/April 2017 prices, only to be told by some of the top 1% resi agents that those prices are gone…….LOL SUCKERS! go back to sleep, lets hug it out in September.
BTW, If Wall street has it right. Rates may actually go higher, faster…..nail in the coffin.
I wish I felt bad for all the specuvetors. BUT, when I hear stories of single mothers, waitresses, baristas who have 2nd/3rd mortgages on 2nd and 3rd properties with 5% skin in the game you know the jig is up…..
Is it wrong to be so happy……=)
Not at all, good to hear, we do need more housing but that’s outrageous profiteering.
Not exactly the hallmark of a caring society.
The idea that shortage of supply is behind the bubble in Toronto is highly suspect.
It’s always been the mantra, but in 1990 when prices starting falling
there was suddenly more availability. Where did
the vacancies come from all of the sudden? They had to be there all along, but
were temporarily taken out of play because of the speculative churn.
Hopefully the same will happen this time around.
Always trying to save face…’our elite are so wealthy, taxes don’t mean anything to us, it isn’t taxes that have killed demand for Canadian housing but they’ve just moved on to places with more value!’…lol, sure, I hear Peru is the next big thing.
‘Mac Daddy Xi’ is calling all his ‘Hoes’ to dig into their stockings and give him back his money…it is transparency that has killed the Chinese capital outflows, not taxes.
Foreign buyers are a symptom, not the cause. But if that’s what you need to do to convince people to stop asking mom and dad to HELOC their home, in order for you to buy a condo that costs 3x what they paid for their house. Then that’s what we have to do.
Ban foreign buyers! It’s the only way to *actually* stop the issue. NEW ZEALAND IS ALREADY IN THE PROCESS. Trudeau won’t be happy until he’s sold the whole country to China.
Not to get political or anything, but as the article states the actual inflow of Chinese money has been coming down since 2015. I’m not saying this is due to the federal government, as it isn’t at all, but it seems like you’re blaming the wrong government for not acting. The actual massive run up in foreign investment ramped up and peaked during Stephen Harper’s government, as the federal government refused to act, just like the current one is doing.
this is not about any one party. This is about votes.
Period!
Careful not to step in the B.S. BUT then again this is Canada and were all about BS now a days.
I really loved your comment
100% agree. Canada is increasingly one of fewer targets.
With an airhead PM and Ontario Conservatives pumping a corrupt creep.
September
A super-rich person admitting they don’t mind high taxes?
This person lost all credibility from that point on.
Nothing but typical yadda-yadda-yadda one would expect from someone in the real estate business.
They are trained to make a swamp sound like prime real estate.
Speaking to some clients who came from mainland China and have shared Chinese perspectives toward Vancouver and Toronto, they revealed that there is status with owning luxury homes in Vancouver (as well as in London, Manhattan, L.A. and San Francisco to name a few others) and that status comes from the show of wealth. The ultra-wealthy can afford to pay the premium and by doing so, display more wealth = higher status. The “less” wealthy who can’t afford to buy in Vancouver? They can go to Toronto.
If you look at the top end of the art/collectibles market, the attitudes can be similar. Buyer A outbids all other buyers… not always because they see value in the item or love it so much that they have to have it, but for status to silently say “I have more money than my peers”.
It sounds illogical to us, but that is a cultural value among the wealthy in China that has been driving the luxury markets and products around the world. When I was travelling within Italy in 2012, a tour group of Chinese tourists poured into Louis Vuitton. The store had been locked down to manage the traffic flow and we were later told by staff that there was a cap on what could be purchased, otherwise the Chinese tourists would buy up too much inventory and take it back home to resell for a premium to wealthier people.
Maybe we can take a cue from L.V.!
There you go. For the last several years, the government and the industry had been busy denying the magnitude and impact of foreign buyers in Vancouver. Now that measures are implemented, they come out and admit and insist that either the policy measure will crash the market or the policy is useless as foreigners have moved on.
Considering the responses from the industry in the last couple of days, the NDP government nailed it.
So this article shows that the recent policy measures won’t hurt the economy contrary to the industries warning and help increase tax revenue, which will help fund affordable housing.
The industry is in disarray.