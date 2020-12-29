Canadian Seniors Racked Up $408 Million More In Reverse Mortgage Debt This Year

Canadian seniors are still withdrawing home equity at a brisk pace over the past few months. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) filings show reverse mortgage debt hit a new record in October. Growth of reverse mortgage debt picked up from previous months as well. However, it’s still growing at a slower than usual rate.
Reverse Mortgages
Reverse mortgages are when seniors pledge home equity, in exchange for debt. The senior then receives their debt in a lump sum or regular payments. It’s similar to a home equity loan, with repayment terms being the major difference.
Instead of a fixed payment schedule, payments are generally only due in death, default, or sale. Until then, the interest on the loan quietly racks up, wearing away your equity. The rates are also a little higher than mortgages, due to the uncertainty of when the lender gets paid off. They’re less than ideal, but a way for house-rich, cash-poor households to retire.
Canadian Reverse Mortgage Debt Reaches $4.42 Billion
Canadian seniors are cashing in a lot of home equity via reverse mortgages. The outstanding balance of reverse mortgage debt reached $4.42 billion in October, up $52 million (1.19%) from the month before. Compared to the same month last year, this represents a 12.55% increase. The annual growth is lower than it’s been the past few years, but is still huge. Monthly growth of over a point is very large growth for credit.
Canadian Reverse Mortgage Debt
The total of reverse mortgage debt held by regulated finacial instituitions, in Canadian dollars.Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.
Reverse Mortgage Debt Growth Picked Up, But Is Still Slower Than Usual
The rate of growth picked up from the month before, and is at a multi-month high. The 12.55% 12-month rate of growth is the highest since July 2020. It’s only a single month though, so not quite a trend reversal. Growth is still generally below levels this segment has been used to.
Canadian Reverse Mortgage Debt Change
The annual percent change of reverse mortgage debt held by regulated finacial instituitions.Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.
Reverse mortgage debt is growing at a slower than usual rate, but it’s still growing quickly. The latest numbers show a small acceleration, though a single data point isn’t a trend. It’s impressive to see just a minimal drop in reverse mortgage growth, during a pandemic.
Real estate is the only thing most people have in Canada, and the government likes it that way. Push budgets so the economy functions like a ponzi scheme.
It technically hasn’t worked for everyone yet, and it’s unclear if they can keep importing people past 2030, when the countries we depend on for immigration are projected to have stronger and faster growing economies.
Canadian seniors needing debt to live isn’t a Canada specific problem. It’s a generation encouraged to not save and retire early.
We seem to be forgetting that retirement wasn’t a real thing until recently, and the myth that it would be comfortable for everyone is just that. It’s still more of an aspirational goal.
“Seniors deal with the harsh reality of debt”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-money-retirement-debt-idUSKBN1ZS2DK
Current seniors (older Boomers and Silent Gen) are the wealthiest cohort in Canadian history and their wealth will probably never be surpassed by any generation in the next hundred years. The use of reverse mortgages is just about greed. More money for those luxury cruises they indulge in every year (well aside from 2020). More luxury cars. And if they overshoot and tap out their equity? No problem, underpaid Millennials will just be taxed more to bail them out.
When you think about it, Canada really just consists of old rich people picking the pockets of young poor people.