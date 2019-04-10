Canadian Real Estate Prices Down 7% From Peak, But Still 52% Above G7 Peers

Canadian real estate prices are dropping, but they’re very far from their peers. US Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas (Dallas Fed) data shows real prices across the country are down in 2018 Q4. Even with the decline, prices are massively elevated compared to other G7 economies.
About The Index
Home prices in this index use real prices, meaning they use a personal consumption expenditure deflator. In non-bankster, that means they’re inflation adjusted using local numbers. A decline in real prices may not be a decline in sticker, so much as a decline in the value of money. In Canada for example, the inflation target is 2%. If met, and prices rise less than 2%, it’s considered a real loss. Yes, even if you pay the same dollar value a year later.
Canadian Real Estate Prices Drop Over 1%
Canadian real estate prices are dropping, and but aren’t quite in a correction. Home prices in Canada declined 1.14% in 2018 Q4, or 1.58% lower than the same quarter one year before. Over the past year, more than two-thirds of the annual decline were made in the last quarter of 2018. Prices are down 7.17% from the peak reached in 2017 Q2. These numbers factor prices across the country, not just in “hot markets.”
Canadian Real Estate Prices
Inflation adjusted index of Canadian real estate prices.
Source: US Federal Reserve, Better Dwelling.
Canadian Real Estate Prices Are Over 52% Higher Than G7 Peers
Canadian real estate prices are the most elevated of any G7 advanced economy. Prices in Canada are up 83.8% in 2018 Q4, from 2005. That’s down slightly from the peak increase of 98.16% in 2017 Q2. Still, the cost of a home increased 53.3% higher than Germany, home to the second fastest growing prices in the G7.
Canada Vs. Other G7 Real Estate Prices
Inflation adjusted index of G7 real estate prices.
Source: US Federal Reserve, Better Dwelling.
Prices Have Increased 4x Faster Than Second Fastest G7 Country
Trying to figure out how normal the increase in Canadian real estate prices are? They are not. Since 2005, Canadian prices increased 4x faster than Germany’s fast growing home prices. They are also growing 7x faster than the UK, the third fastest growing country. For context, US home prices are down 0.52%, over the same period. Canadian prices are now the second fastest falling in the group, but they have a long way to go.
Canadian Real Estate Price Change Vs. G7
The 12 month price change of inflation adjusted Canadian real estate prices, versus other G7 countries.
Source: US Federal Reserve, Better Dwelling.
Since 2005, Canadian real estate prices have outpaced the growth of its G7 peers. Actually, prices have grown the most in any of the 26 countries tracked by the Dallas Fed. Home prices are elevated across the country, not just in major cities. This implies it is more of a credit related issue, than one of scarcity and density. Price are now coming down slightly, but they have a long way to go. Although we hear this time is different.
Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.
11 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
Another interesting zoom out issue. It looks like Canadian prices are tripled from 1987, but didn’t even double in the US over that period.
Guyyyyssss, we’re special. Rents rise 17% in Toronto, meh. Rents rise 5% in Berlin, 10s of thousands of people march in the streets.
https://www.dw.com/cda/en/protesters-rally-against-rental-insanity-in-large-german-cities/a-48235915
You can’t have rent rise significantly above the wages of the population. If there’s a premium on living in a city, there should be a premium on wages. Otherwise it doesn’t last very long.
Of course, wages in a city rising 20% year over year would be absurd. They’re always making more people, not any more land. It’s not like people can just get up and move to the US. Oh wait, that’s what they did in the 1990s.
We had the Parkdale protests….you also have to keep in mind many renters are locked in to “old rates” so they are isolated to some degree from the new market rates. Many, many folks are paying $1200 instead of $2400 for a unit. Renovictions are a thing but the scale seems small but is rapidly becoming concerning. If I was looking for protest, I’d look at outflows from the GTA. Canadians are polite, they just leave for greener pastures. They don’t take to the streets.
https://betterdwelling.com/see-ya-local-millennials-are-abandoning-toronto-and-vancouver/
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2019-04-09/german-economy-low-wages-will-help-growth-even-in-bad-times
According to Bloomberg, there are many low-wage Germans who have no chance at upward mobility are now being impacted by a slowing economy.
Perhaps that’s the real reason for the marches against a smaller rent increase…
In 2018 my insurance increased on avg $250 per house per year.
Also in 2018 I renewed my mortgage from 2.69% to 3.69% which increased my mortgage payments by about $80 a month. In total that’s just over 100 per month extra to own a rental property. Unfortunately that cost overtime gets passed to the tenant otherwise there would be no purpose to own an investment property. This year insurance increase $83 per house per year. So you can see how everyone’s either in on the gouging or everyone’s cost keeps going up and passed along. I havent even got into property tax increases….
Speaking of credit, and overvaluation, Steve “Big Short” Eisman: Canada’s bank CEOs ‘extremely ill-prepared’ for credit cycle.
https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/canada-s-bank-ceos-extremely-ill-prepared-for-credit-cycle-the-big-short-s-eisman-1.1241950
BD nailed the cycle. 👏👏👏
Thanks for getting millennials up to speed, at the same time smart money was doing the math.
I don’t know what you are seeing but to me the chart screams opportunity. There are some serious money to be made flipping condos in Japan, they have some serious catching-up to do.
Toronto – “A Place to Grow – Debt”
6ix- LOL! that’s why I moved. Everyone except the rich just chasing their tail to live there.
Get a good job in the city and make 100 to 150k and live somewhere decent and there goes all that money you made just to live there and keep up with the Jones’s.
I like the Eisman interview where he was at a meeting all about Canada…the economy, RE. They were discussing if Canada would have a soft landing or a crash. He then said what was agreed upon was that it didn’t matter which one, there would be a landing none the less. the rest of the interview was very interesting…a must see.