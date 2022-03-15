Canadian Real Estate Prices Are $296,000 Higher Since BoC Lowered Interest Rates

Canadian real estate prices aren’t cooling against the threat of higher interest rates. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) data shows it did the opposite in February. Prices were already growing at a fast rate last year, and that rate has nearly doubled since. Loose policy disrupted the real estate cycle, pushing the market into uncharted waters.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Increased Over $43,000 Last Month

The price of a typical (“benchmark”) home across Canada showed no sign of slowing down last month. The benchmark price hit $869,300 in February, up 5.3% ($43,500) from a month before. Prices are now 29.2% ($196,700) higher than the same month last year. It’s important to remember this isn’t just pricey regions like Toronto and Vancouver. A typical home across Canada is now within spitting distance of 7-figures.

Canadian Residential Real Estate Benchmark Price

The composite benchmark price of a home across Canada, in Canadian dollars.

Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Have Never Grown This Fast

The benchmark’s monthly and annual price growth are both at record levels. A monthly price increase of $10,000 is something that rarely occurs at the national level. We’re talking more than four times that increase last month. It’s something only seen before in the frothiest of markets, not across a whole country.

Annual growth reached a new record as well. February beat out the previous month by 1.2 points. A year ago, everyone thought annual growth at 17.4% was lofty. The market has grown another 29.2% since then. Historic annual growth data shows this is a highly unusual situation. The Bank of Canada (BoC) flooding the market for way too long distorted the typical real estate cycle.

Canadian Residential Real Estate Benchmark Price Growth

The 12-month rate of growth for the Canadian composite benchmark price.

Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.

Excess Credit Disrupted Canada’s Normal Real Estate Cycle

Looking at annual growth, you can see the peaks and troughs of the previous cycles. Significant surges in price growth are typically followed by horizontal movement. This extended breather helps the economy catch up so incomes are in line with housing. Using as much fire power as possible, the BoC hit the market during the period where it should be catching up.

In 2020, unprecedented stimulus from low rates threw gas on the fire. Then when the BoC didn’t think that fire was burning hot enough, they used more accelerants. Mortgage bond buying and quantitative ease (QE) were used to drive record demand. Low rates are needed, but QE and additional bond buying might be considered excessive. They weren’t stimulating a lack of market activity, but stimulating at record highs.

Over a year ago, the BoC was first asked if the amount of stimulus needed was getting to be excessive. The Governor replied, “we need the growth” when asked if the market was overheated. Canadian banks believe interest rates are rising a year late. That creates a whole different set of problems to correct. One bank has forecast interest rates will now need to rise much higher and more sharply. What could have been a gentle increase to cool inflation now requires a serious shock.