Bank of Canada Waited Too Long, Expect MUCH Higher Interest Rates: Scotiabank

One of Canada’s largest banks just made the most aggressive interest rate forecast yet. Scotiabank now sees the Bank of Canada (BoC) overnight rate hitting 3.0% by next year. The bank acknowledges it’s an aggressive call, but it’s needed to control inflation. They feel the BoC kept rates too low for too long, and now needs to play catch up.

Bank of Canada Overnight Rate Forecast To Hit 3%

Canadian interest rates are forecast to soar over the next few months. The bank sees the overnight rate hitting 2.5% by the end of 2022 and rising another 50 basis points (bps) in Q1 2023. It would be the highest overnight rate since before the Great Recession, with an overnight rate at 3.0%. That’s an extremely sharp increase.

“We think the BoC is falling farther and farther behind the curve. As a result, we now predict that it will raise its policy rate by an additional 2 percentage points this year, ending the year at 2.5%,” said Jean-François Perrault, the bank’s chief economist.

Canada’s Inflation Was Already High Before Recent Inflation Surge

The bank argues Canadian inflation hitting a 30-year high warrants an aggressive stance. Yes, the Ukraine conflict is adding additional pressure to higher rates. However, CPI had already hit a 30-year high back in January — before the conflict began.

Scotiabank also points to elevated inflation expectations in the CFIB February Business Barometer. The survey of business owners shows they expect costs will rise an average of 4.5% over the next 12-month. That’s more than double the BoC target rate of 2% and another sign businesses believe the central bank has lost the ability to control inflation.

More importantly, the CFIB survey captures the pre-conflict sentiment. Expectations have likely climbed since, and the BoC will have to send a message. Higher rates to curb whatever inflation they can. It’s not often the risk of inflation curbing consumption is higher than the risk of rising rates doing it.

Canada’s Economy Is Primed For A Higher Terminal Rate of Interest

The combination of factors will support a much higher terminal rate than the BoC sees. A terminal rate is the level where it supports full employment with stable inflation. When rates are below the terminal rate, they’re providing economic stimulus. Above the terminal and the economy will contract.

Scotiabank is calling a 3.0% terminal rate, which is much higher than the current forecasts. The BoC estimates the high range to be at 2.50%, meaning Scotiabank sees more persistent inflation.

“There is no doubt that this is an aggressive call in relation to the views held by others, but we believe the inflation outlook requires such a response,” said Perrault.

Scotiabank previously indicated they believe consumer inflation is much higher than stated. They even called it “fakeflation” at one point, hinting it has detached from reality. That would also indicate rates are way behind the interest rate curve.