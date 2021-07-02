Canadian Real Estate Brokers See A Big Cut In Revenue, Pushing The GDP Sector Lower

The Canadian real estate slowdown is becoming a drag on gross domestic product (GDP). Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data shows the GDP sector of real estate, rental and leasing (RERL) fell in April. The decline is the first move lower in five months, due to a drop in revenues at real estate brokerages. That would be directly related to existing home sales now being past peak.

Real Estate Rental and Leasing

The real estate, rental, and leasing portion of GDP made its first decline in months. The sector slipped to $264.30 billion in April, down 0.75% from a month before. Compared to a year ago, the dollar value is 8.57% higher. Keep in mind this is one of the areas where a base effect has amplified the growth. Seasonally adjusted, it was the first drop in five months. It also lines up with home sales peaking in March, and diving in April.

Canadian Real Estate Commissions and Fees % of GDP.

Canadian real estate commissions and fees as a percent of GDP.

Source: StatCan; Better Dwelling.

Real Estate, Rental and Leasing Represents 13% of GDP

Real estate, rental and leasing has seen its share of GDP slip, but it’s still a very large share of the economy. The sector was 13.36% of GDP in April, the third consecutive month it fell. Still an absurdly large share of GDP, but it’s the smallest since the start of the pandemic. It peaked in April 2020, as the rest of the economy took a dive, but real estate was mostly still standing. A drop from peak may not be a meaningful move until the economy is fully back in operation.

Canadian Real Estate, Rental and Leasing As A % GDP

The percent of Canada’s gross domestic product that comes for real estate, rental and leasing.

Source: StatCan; Better Dwelling.

Real Estate Brokerage Commissions Took A Large Hit In April

The offices of real estate agents and brokers saw a sharp decline in revenue, as home sales fell in the month. The sub-sector represented $16.98 billion of RERL in April, down 10.56% from the month before. The year-over-year growth is 287.12% from last year, once again skewed by the base effect.

The activity of brokers and agents made a sharp decline, but it was still elevated. Even with a significant drop, April was 40% higher than the year before the pandemic. This number, which is primarily commissions, is still nearly one percent of GDP. That’s a very big share of the economy, for a relatively small portion of a sector.

RESL revenues are falling and its contribution to the Canadian economy is slipping. Most of the decline in activity is due to the drop in existing-home sales, which peaked in March. That means the numbers are likely to continue falling for the near term, but don’t get it twisted. Down from peak and records for the month can both exist. The Canadian economy is still very much dependent on real estate. Even more so coming out of the pandemic.

