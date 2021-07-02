Canadian Real Estate Brokers See A Big Cut In Revenue, Pushing The GDP Sector Lower

The Canadian real estate slowdown is becoming a drag on gross domestic product (GDP). Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data shows the GDP sector of real estate, rental and leasing (RERL) fell in April. The decline is the first move lower in five months, due to a drop in revenues at real estate brokerages. That would be directly related to existing home sales now being past peak.
Real Estate Rental and Leasing
The real estate, rental, and leasing portion of GDP made its first decline in months. The sector slipped to $264.30 billion in April, down 0.75% from a month before. Compared to a year ago, the dollar value is 8.57% higher. Keep in mind this is one of the areas where a base effect has amplified the growth. Seasonally adjusted, it was the first drop in five months. It also lines up with home sales peaking in March, and diving in April.
Canadian Real Estate Commissions and Fees % of GDP.
Canadian real estate commissions and fees as a percent of GDP.
Source: StatCan; Better Dwelling.
Real Estate, Rental and Leasing Represents 13% of GDP
Real estate, rental and leasing has seen its share of GDP slip, but it’s still a very large share of the economy. The sector was 13.36% of GDP in April, the third consecutive month it fell. Still an absurdly large share of GDP, but it’s the smallest since the start of the pandemic. It peaked in April 2020, as the rest of the economy took a dive, but real estate was mostly still standing. A drop from peak may not be a meaningful move until the economy is fully back in operation.
Real Estate Brokerage Commissions Took A Large Hit In April
The offices of real estate agents and brokers saw a sharp decline in revenue, as home sales fell in the month. The sub-sector represented $16.98 billion of RERL in April, down 10.56% from the month before. The year-over-year growth is 287.12% from last year, once again skewed by the base effect.
The activity of brokers and agents made a sharp decline, but it was still elevated. Even with a significant drop, April was 40% higher than the year before the pandemic. This number, which is primarily commissions, is still nearly one percent of GDP. That’s a very big share of the economy, for a relatively small portion of a sector.
RESL revenues are falling and its contribution to the Canadian economy is slipping. Most of the decline in activity is due to the drop in existing-home sales, which peaked in March. That means the numbers are likely to continue falling for the near term, but don’t get it twisted. Down from peak and records for the month can both exist. The Canadian economy is still very much dependent on real estate. Even more so coming out of the pandemic.
Falling commissions and people piling in to become Realtors. Considering just a few hundred agents do almost all of the sales, a lot of people are going to be misallocated human capital, and underperforming by tax and productivity contribution.
It’s fine. When we don’t generate enough productivity, we can import people. Now two people generate enough productivity for one, and both struggle. When do I get my permanent senate position for such great insights?
If home sales fall back to normal levels, this is basically a rug-pull for GDP. Not that GDP has a meaningful impact on society, it’s just used to forecast potential tax revenues by the government.
Real estate agents on facebook be talking about how hot the market is, so you need to buy a home…. please.
Oh god. The worst is I went to school with a bunch of agents that post “don’t get left behind” or “you’ll be locked out of the market” posts on facebook, and they sell maybe one house per year, and aren’t even homeowners.
Which would be fine if they told others they were a cautionary tale. Spending their one commission paycheque on a Mercedes lease and leading people to think they’re successful is a lie to create FOMO.
Home sales are going to drop further, and so are the commissions. This is the opinion of every economist, including real estate boards. Good luck to everyone, and I hope the market pull back for sales isn’t too rough.
This is the truth behind the government adding additional construction subsidies out of nowhere. They don’t want this sector to fall before an election, otherwise they have nothing. Right now they at least have the optics of an improving economy in aggregate.
You really need to think about it to realize how screwed up it is for a tenth of the economy to be shut down, but numbers are totally fine for GDP because housing made up the difference.