Canadian Building Permits Make Historic Drop, As Real Estate Slowdown Spreads

Canada’s real estate boom is starting to slow down, with fewer new projects taking the first step. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data shows the dollar value of building permits fell in May. After coming off of record highs, a decline should have been expected for the most part. The size of the fall was definitely a surprise though, making the largest monthly drop in history.

Canadian building permits took a historic nosedive in the latest numbers. The dollar value fell to $9.5 billion in May, down 14.8% from the month before. It was somewhat expected after printing four consecutive months of all-time highs. However, the size of the drop was out of nowhere. It was the biggest on record.

Canadian Homebuilding Is Behind The Majority of The Drop

The vast majority of the decline was in the residential sector, which made a sharp turn lower. Residential permit values declined to $6.5 billion in May, down 16.0% from the month before. New home sales have been softening recently. Combine that with developers delaying projects due to material costs, and the numbers are easily explained.

Non-Residential Permits Cratered, Largely Due To Ontario

Non-residential building permits also dropped, with the industry now significantly smaller than residential. The value of non-residential permits fell to $3.0 billion in May, down 12.2% from the month before. Ontario in particular saw an abrupt decline in non-residential permit values. Stat Can noted there were zero permits filed for projects over $25 million in the province. A bit odd for a province the size of Ontario, that’s seen mega projects announced every few weeks.

Falling permit activity is off record highs, meaning a supply bottleneck is unlikely. Most of the drop was in the residential segment, but commercial activity also pulled back. More than likely the decline is due to pulled forward projects, and delays due to soaring costs.

