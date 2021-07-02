Canadian Building Permits Make Historic Drop, As Real Estate Slowdown Spreads

Canada’s real estate boom is starting to slow down, with fewer new projects taking the first step. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data shows the dollar value of building permits fell in May. After coming off of record highs, a decline should have been expected for the most part. The size of the fall was definitely a surprise though, making the largest monthly drop in history.
Canadian New Building Permits Make The Largest Drop On Record
Canadian building permits took a historic nosedive in the latest numbers. The dollar value fell to $9.5 billion in May, down 14.8% from the month before. It was somewhat expected after printing four consecutive months of all-time highs. However, the size of the drop was out of nowhere. It was the biggest on record.
Canadian Building Permits
The monthly value of building permits across Canada.
Source: Stat Can; Better Dwelling.
Canadian Homebuilding Is Behind The Majority of The Drop
The vast majority of the decline was in the residential sector, which made a sharp turn lower. Residential permit values declined to $6.5 billion in May, down 16.0% from the month before. New home sales have been softening recently. Combine that with developers delaying projects due to material costs, and the numbers are easily explained.
Canadian Building Permits
The monthly value of building permits across Canada, broken down by residential and non-residential segments.
Source: Stat Can; Better Dwelling.
Non-Residential Permits Cratered, Largely Due To Ontario
Non-residential building permits also dropped, with the industry now significantly smaller than residential. The value of non-residential permits fell to $3.0 billion in May, down 12.2% from the month before. Ontario in particular saw an abrupt decline in non-residential permit values. Stat Can noted there were zero permits filed for projects over $25 million in the province. A bit odd for a province the size of Ontario, that’s seen mega projects announced every few weeks.
Falling permit activity is off record highs, meaning a supply bottleneck is unlikely. Most of the drop was in the residential segment, but commercial activity also pulled back. More than likely the decline is due to pulled forward projects, and delays due to soaring costs.
4 Comments
Agents keep saying “pulled forward demand” and then when the gap arrives, they pretend it’s just transitory.
All growth spurts are transitory, never roll back, but just be fine with it.
Where will people live if they stop building those $1,000/month sub-200 sqft microsuites in BC?
This is not game about supply and demand. This is about greedy and control.
Clearly there are people who does not want more houses built and control the building permit.