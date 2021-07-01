Canada Is Slowing Down The Money Printer, But Inflation Relief Is A Long Way Off

Canada’s money printer is still going brrr at a rate not seen in decades, but it’s starting to slow down. Bank of Canada (BoC) data shows the rate of growth for the M2++ is now past its peak as of April. The broad measure of the country’s money supply is a leading indicator for inflation. Falling growth means inflation relief may be in the future, but it’s the distant future. The central bank’s research shows it’s too soon for inflation to have peaked based on the monetary expansion.

Canadian M2++ Money Supply

The M2++ is a broad measure of Canada’s money supply, and measures the vast majority of its money. It includes almost anything you can spend, including chequable deposits. Then throw in other instruments like savings bonds and non-money market mutual funds. The idea is to capture almost any relatively liquid capital that’s “near money.”

BoC research shows it’s one of the most important macroeconomic measures for producing insights into the economy. More specifically, those insights are on inflation, as the rate of M2++ growth is a leading indicator for inflation. The central bank’s research shows the M2++ tends to lead inflation movements by one or two years. They claim an excessive expansion of money will cause inflation. It makes sense since money is being created faster than it can be efficiently allocated.

The Canadian Money Supply Grew 12.8%

Canada’s M2++ is rising and is still growing at one of the highest rates since the early 80s, but growth is tapering. The measure showed an annual increase of 12.8% in April, over 40% higher than last year. It was the largest annual growth for the month of April since 1981. That was way back in the day when inflation slipped out of the BoC’s control.

The Money Supply Growth Is Finally Starting To Slow

As high as it is, annual growth has actually slowed from the recent peak. The growth is coming down from the recent peak of 14.33% hit in February. It still has a long way to go before it comes down to stable levels. Monetary expansion in the late 70s and early 80s didn’t exactly produce a comfortable environment to live in.

Canadian Monetary Supply (M2++) and CPI

The annual percent change for the M2++ gross monetary supply, and annual change in CPI.

Source: Bank of Canada; Stat Can; Better Dwelling.

Inflation Generally Trails The Peaks and Troughs of Money Supply

The rate of growth for the M2++ isn’t a perfect relationship, but the relationship is still visible. The peaks and troughs for the M2++ growth rate are followed by similar movements in the CPI rate of growth. It becomes a little more visible if you shift the M2++ growth line over by 12 months. The growth rate directions become much more obvious. For those that can’t mentally visualize it, here you go.

Canadian Monetary Supply (M2++) 12-Month Delay

The annual percent change for the M2++ gross monetary supply shifted 12-months into the future. This helps to visualize the relationship between the monetary supply and CPI inflation.

Source: Bank of Canada; Stat Can; Better Dwelling.

The central bank research indicates inflation will taper, but it’s quite far away. Research indicates the country may not have even seen an inflation peak yet. With the M2++ growth topping only in February, it may not be stable until next year. That’s something the BoC has more loosely recognized. Though they did so without directly attributing it to the monetary expansion.

One would hope the central bank wouldn’t let rates run for that long. Though they’re trying to balance the risk of raising rates and not crushing highly indebted households. When organizations like the IMF say household indebtedness is a risk to the economy, this is the situation they’re referencing.

