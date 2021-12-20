Canadian Mortgage Debt Rapidly Cools After Nearly Reaching The Size of GDP

Canadian mortgage debt is getting so large that it now rivals the economy’s output. Bank of Canada (BoC) data shows mortgage credit reached a new record high in October. Households have a strong appetite for housing debt, still printing high growth. That might change soon, though. The latest data indicates much less mortgage debt has been accumulating in recent months, falling below last year’s volumes.

Canadian Mortgage Debt Reached $1.92 Trillion

Canadian outstanding mortgage debt surged to new highs. The balance reached $1.92 trillion in October, up 0.6% ($11.5 billion) from the month before. It’s now 10.2% ($178.0 billion) higher than last year. A lot to unpack, but this is a record high, having reached 96.5% of GDP in September. GDP trails credit data by a month, so October isn’t out yet — but the point is this is an unbelievably large number for an economy the size of Canada.

Canadian Residential Mortgage Debt

The outstanding balance of Canadian residential mortgage debt held by institutions.

Source: Bank of Canada; Statistics Canada; Better Dwelling.

Canadian Mortgage Debt Is Seeing Annual Growth Slow

Canadians are borrowing at one of the fastest rates in decades, but growth is slowing. October is the second consecutive month to see the annual growth rate taper. Two months might not seem like much, but it’s the longest streak since February 2019. It’s been a long time since credit markets have seen anything like this.

Canadian Residential Mortgage Credit Growth

The 12-month rate of growth for Canadian mortgage credit.

Source: Bank of Canada; Statistics Canada; Better Dwelling.

October’s Net Mortgage Growth Was Much Smaller Than Last Year

The monthly net increase in mortgage debt has been much bigger than last year, up to August. In August, the net gain of mortgage debt was $17.8 billion, a whopping $5.6 billion more than the same month a year before. This was massive growth that had become expected in the months prior. By the next month (September), the trend flipped as quickly as it had rolled in.

Canadian Residential Mortgage Credit Monthly Growth

The monthly net change in outstanding mortgage debt in billions of dollars.

Source: Bank of Canada; Statistics Canada; Better Dwelling.

In September 2021, the monthly net increase in mortgage debt fell to $13.8 billion. This was about $100 million less than a year before and set the stage for slower growth. As of October, the net increase in mortgage debt fell to $11.5 billion, down $2.5 billion compared to a year before. Price growth is higher, and inventory is stable, but credit is slowing down.

Canadian mortgage credit shows strong growth in October, but it is cooling. The monthly net increase in 2021 is still 49% higher than in 2019. However, it’s still a fifth smaller than last year, when cheap debt first hit the market.

Back in 2019, the Bank of Canada (BoC) wasn’t flooding the mortgage market with cheap debt though. As stimulus tapers and the central bank is forced to normalize rates, borrowing incentives will fade. Although few Canadians think that’s possible.