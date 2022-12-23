Canadian Mortgage Debt Hits 100% of GDP, Crisis Risk Surges

Canadian mortgage debt is slowing, but it’s way past the point of becoming a problem. Bank of Canada (BoC) data shows outstanding mortgage credit slowed in October 2022. However, slow growth is still growth—households now owe the equivalent of the country’s economic output. At this level, debt will pile up much faster than GDP grows, increasing household vulnerability and the risk of a financial crisis.

Canadian Households Owe Over $2.1 Trillion In Mortgage Debt

Canadian mortgage debt is reaching an epic level, and with substantial growth. Outstanding residential mortgage credit reached $2.073 trillion in October, up 0.2% ($5.0 billion). Compared to last year, the balance is 8.3% ($159.8 billion) higher. Keep in mind this is what’s owed to institutions. Private and mortgages secured overseas, would not be included in this number.

Canadian Mortgage Debt Hits A New Record High

The outstanding balance of Canadian residential mortgage credit owed to institutions.

Source: Bank of Canada; Better Dwelling.

Having monthly debt rise by $5 billion sounds huge, but it’s a distortion from the amount owed. The 0.2% growth rate in October was half the size of the previous month, and a little over a third of last year. Such a small growth rate hasn’t been reported since February 2019. Even when people couldn’t leave the house in the first half of 2020, they still borrowed more.

The annual growth rate is still high, but it’s decelerating fairly fast too. Growth in this cycle peaked in April 2022, and has fallen every month since. Annual growth in October is the lowest since April 2021, which is still very strong. However, the 3-month annualized rate came in at just 4.6%, confirming a monthly slowdown will drag the trend lower.

Canadian Mortgage Debt Growth

The annual growth rate of Canadian residential mortgage credit.

Source: Statistics Canada; Better Dwelling.

Canadian Mortgage Debt Hits 100% of GDP, Economic Risk Surges

The size of Canada’s mortgage problem is hard to appreciate until you factor the size of its economy. This morning’s GDP release came in at $2.073 trillion for October, the same size as the mortgage debt owed. Residential mortgage debt is now 100% of GDP, and we’re not even discussing other debt segments. This is a really bad sign, generally only seen before a crisis.

Canadian Mortgage Credit As A Share of GDP

Canadian residential mortgage debt as a share of gross domestic product (GDP).

Source: Bank of Canada; Better Dwelling.

It gets worse. Mortgage debt is also growing faster than GDP—much faster than it ever could. Despite annual growth decelerating, mortgage credit is still growing more than 2x GDP. Unless mortgage debt gets a major shock, it will easily clear output and put a massive gap between the two. It’s a problem to have mortgage debt reach the size of output, and a much bigger one as it leaves GDP in the dust.

The higher the ratio of household debt to GDP, the larger the risk to the economy. An IMF study revealed this will reduce household consumption even further during shock. High ratios of debt also increase the risk of financial crisis, and crash risk. Since debt surges accompany asset bubbles, the sudden sentiment shift tends to erode value.

To put it bluntly, the mortgage debt boom will make Canada less able to respond to the upcoming recession. It may not be a short-term issue either, according to an OECD forecast. They see Canada’s GDP per capita growing at the slowest rate of any advanced economy for the next 40 years. It’s the place Greece occupied after its financial crisis, but for much longer.

Incoming decades of stagnating real wages and economic opportunity for easy mortgage debt. It’s not a trade off most countries would make intentionally, but here we are.