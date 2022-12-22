Canadian Job Vacancies Fall Sharply As Population Growth Surges

Canada’s vast choice of unfilled jobs is quickly disappearing as the economy begins to tighten. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data shows the number of job vacancies made a sharp decline in October 2022. That’s good news for moderating inflation as economic slack is absorbed, but also indicates we’re past peak growth and heading towards recession.

Canadian Job Vacancies Are Declining Sharply, Especially In Construction

The latest numbers show unfilled jobs fell sharply across Canada. There were 902,600 job vacancies in October, down 44,300 (-4.8%) from a month before. This is a huge change from the 1,000,000+ jobs that were advertised back in April. It was the lowest number of vacancies reported since August 2021.

The real estate slowdown may have had something to do with it. The biggest drop was seen in construction (-17,200), followed by the semi-related waste management (-11,000). The agency specified no industry saw any significant gains in the month, indicating this is a broad slowdown occurring.

Canadian Job Vacancies Are Making Sharp Decline

The number of unfilled roles at Canadian companies.

[chart ]

Source: Statistics Canada; Better Dwelling.

The job vacancy rate, the share of jobs compared to the size of the workforce, has also fallen sharply. The job vacancy rate fell to 5.0% in October, down 0.6 points from the month before. The rate is a full point lower than peak vacancies in April, once again confirming the decline.

The balance of power is beginning to shift back to employers. Back in April, the job vacancy rate was significantly higher than the unemployment rate as excess capacity was seen. The latest read on the unemployment rate was 5.1%, meaning the indicators have flipped.

Canada Has Seen A Sharp Decline In Job Vacancies As Population Surges

The reported contraction comes in the same week Canada reported its population exploded in growth. The country’s population increased at the fastest quarterly rate (0.9%) since 1957, and added a whopping 866,000 people in the past year, the most post war. Since these numbers are estimates for October 1st, they likely haven’t been added to the employment data yet. The growth is expected to help drive the unemployment rate in the near-term.

Rising interest rates have significantly reduced excess capacities. This is reflected in job vacancies making a shape decline after rates began to normalize. The good news is inflationary pressures are reducing, helping to stabilize the economy. The bad news is this is another indicator that recession is fast approaching.