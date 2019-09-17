Canadian Households See Borrowing Rates Fall To 14 Month Low

Canadian households are getting access to cheaper credit, after a brief rise in rates. Bank of Canada (BoC) data shows the interest rate households paying fell in September. Borrowing rates have been falling since hitting a multi-year high earlier this year. Currently they’re still higher than they were during peak real estate price growth. However, they are trending lower.

Effective Interest Rate For Households

The effective interest rate is a weighted-average index of interest paid by households. The rate is a combination of posted and discount rates obtained from lenders. Both consumer and mortgage loans are weighted in the average. While not the actual rate provided by a lender, it helps us understand the interest actually paid. Effective rates give a better idea of where rate are heading, as opposed to the posted 5-year fixed no one pays.

Canadian Households Are Paying Lower Interest Rates

Households are paying lower interest rates. The effective interest rate reached 3.7% on September 6, down 0.8% from the month before. The drop brings the interest rate 2.89% lower than it was during the same week last year. Effective rates are down 7.96% from the peak reached earlier this year. The rate is currently the lowest its been since June 2018, and was a very quick decline.

Canadian Household Borrowing Rate

The Bank of Canada’s weekly effective borrowing rate for Canadian households. The number is a weighted average of interest rates on mortgage and consumer credit products.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Canadian Effective Interest Rates Are Trending Lower

The effective borrowing rate is falling, after a couple of years of trending higher. The rate is down 2.89% from last year, after rising 14.1% from the year before that. Effective rates are still 13.1% higher than two years ago, but once again – they’ve been trending lower. Lender competition must be fierce for the relatively low amount of borrower demand.

Canadian Household Borrowing Rate Change

The 12 month percent change for the effective interest rate households paid on September 6th.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Borrowing rates are falling fast. The effective rate fell very quickly after hitting a multi-year high in March. Even with the drop, rates are still higher than they were just two-years ago.

