Canadian Mortgages Are Now So Large, The Benefit of Low Rates Is Minimal

Canadian households are sending a lot more cash to lenders, but it’s not paying their debt down. Statistics Canada (StatCan) data shows household mortgage payments jumped in Q2 2019. Rising payments are seeing fewer dollars pay off debt, and more towards carrying it.

Canadians Paid Over $93 Billion On Mortgages

Canadian real estate owners paid a new record amount for mortgage debt. Over $93.15 billion in payments were made towards mortgage debt in Q2 2019, up 1.85% from the previous quarter. Compared to the same month last year, this number is 7.70% higher. The dollar amount dedicated has never been higher, but that’s not all that surprising. The surprising part is fewer dollars are going towards paying down the actual debt.

Canadian Household Mortgage Payments

The total quarterly amount paid towards servicing mortgages in Canada.

Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

Canadian Homeowners Pay Down Less Debt

Fewer dollars are going towards paying down principal, or the size of the loan. Households paid $39.60 billion towards the principal in Q2 2019, down 0.22% from the previous quarter. That works out to a decline of 0.46%, compared to the same month last year. Even with falling rates, households are making less of dent in their debt pile.

Canadian Household Mortgage Payments

The quarterly amount paid towards servicing mortgages in Canada, broken down by interest and principal contribution.

Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

Canadian Homeowners Are Paying Much More Interest

Households are sinking more into interest, or the privilege of carrying debt. Payments towards interest totaled $53.55 billion in Q2 2019, up 3.44% from the previous quarter. That brings the quarterly payment towards interest up 14.66% compared to last year. Over 57.49% of total mortgage payments for Q2 was sunk into just servicing interest – the most since Q3 2014. Lenders are probably pretty excited.

Percent of Canadian Mortgage Payments Going Towards Interest

The percent of mortgage payments collected that go towards paying interest.

Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

Lower borrowing rates should mean paying less interest, so debt is paid back faster. However, that’s no longer the case with Canadian real estate debt. The market is now absorbing falling borrowing rates. Mortgages have become so large, the net benefit of lower rates is no longer a benefit. It’s actually turned into a liability, now that risk perception has completely disappeared.

