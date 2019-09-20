Canadian Real Estate Prices Reach A New All-Time High Ahead of Government Cash

Canadian real estate price growth is accelerating ahead of the government’s helicopter cash. Teranet – National Bank of Canada House Price Index (TNC HPI) shows prices reached a new all-time high in August. The sudden acceleration of price growth came largely from smaller markets. Most cities saw price growth last month, with Vancouver being a notable exception.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Rise, Reversing Downtrend

The C11, an index of Canada’s largest real estate markets reached a new all-time high last month. The aggregate index increased 0.41% in August, and is now up 0.61% from the same month last year. Over two-thirds of the price movement was last month, reversing growth deceleration. Prices are now at a new all-time high as a result, but some markets didn’t benefit from the increased enthusiasm.

Teranet-National Bank HPI C11 (Annual Change)

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Canada’s 11 largest cities, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Toronto Real Estate Prices Near All-Time High With Condo Boost

Toronto real estate is pushing to a new all-time high, even without detached homes moving. The index for the city showed prices increased 0.80% in August, and are now up 3.79% from the same month last year. Prices are now just 0.11% below the all-time high reached in July 2017. Detached prices haven’t made much of a rise, but condo prices more than make up for it.

Toronto Real Estate Price Change

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Toronto, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Vancouver Real Estate Is One of The Few Markets Still Falling

Vancouver real estate prices didn’t get the memo the rest of the country is sharing. The city’s index fell a massive 0.78% in August, bringing prices 6.63% lower than the same month last year. Composite prices are now down 6.96% from the peak reached in July 2018. The city’s index has shown negative growth every month this year.

Vancouver Real Estate Price Change

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Vancouver, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Montreal Real Estate Prices Make Third Largest Monthly Increase

Montreal real estate prices made a massive jump last month. The index shows prices rose 1.12% in August, and are now up 5.75% from the same month last year. Prices are at a new all-time high as of last month… again. Montreal’s price increase is the third largest in Canada, with only Halifax and Ottawa beating it.

Montreal Real Estate Price Change

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Montreal, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Calgary Real Estate Prices Are Seeing Smaller Losses

Calgary real estate, which has been in the dumper (yeah, that’s a technical term) for quite some time, is starting to see things improve. The city’s index fell 0.56% in August, and is now down just 2.26% from the same month last year. Prices are now down 5.90% from the all-time peak reached in October 2014. Prices may finally recover after a very long downtrend.

Calgary Real Estate Price Change

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Calgary, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Canadian real estate prices are at a new all-time high, and growth accelerated for the first time in months. The one month acceleration doesn’t mean a reversal of the downtrend, well, at least not yet. However, the fact that the reversal came right before the government’s cash injection may be telling. Most of the increases are in cities were the first-time buyer plan is expected to “help” with affordability.

