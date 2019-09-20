Canadian Real Estate Prices Reach A New All-Time High Ahead of Government Cash

Canadian real estate price growth is accelerating ahead of the government’s helicopter cash. Teranet – National Bank of Canada House Price Index (TNC HPI) shows prices reached a new all-time high in August. The sudden acceleration of price growth came largely from smaller markets. Most cities saw price growth last month, with Vancouver being a notable exception.
Canadian Real Estate Prices Rise, Reversing Downtrend
The C11, an index of Canada’s largest real estate markets reached a new all-time high last month. The aggregate index increased 0.41% in August, and is now up 0.61% from the same month last year. Over two-thirds of the price movement was last month, reversing growth deceleration. Prices are now at a new all-time high as a result, but some markets didn’t benefit from the increased enthusiasm.
Toronto Real Estate Prices Near All-Time High With Condo Boost
Toronto real estate is pushing to a new all-time high, even without detached homes moving. The index for the city showed prices increased 0.80% in August, and are now up 3.79% from the same month last year. Prices are now just 0.11% below the all-time high reached in July 2017. Detached prices haven’t made much of a rise, but condo prices more than make up for it.
Vancouver Real Estate Is One of The Few Markets Still Falling
Vancouver real estate prices didn’t get the memo the rest of the country is sharing. The city’s index fell a massive 0.78% in August, bringing prices 6.63% lower than the same month last year. Composite prices are now down 6.96% from the peak reached in July 2018. The city’s index has shown negative growth every month this year.
Montreal Real Estate Prices Make Third Largest Monthly Increase
Montreal real estate prices made a massive jump last month. The index shows prices rose 1.12% in August, and are now up 5.75% from the same month last year. Prices are at a new all-time high as of last month… again. Montreal’s price increase is the third largest in Canada, with only Halifax and Ottawa beating it.
Calgary Real Estate Prices Are Seeing Smaller Losses
Calgary real estate, which has been in the dumper (yeah, that’s a technical term) for quite some time, is starting to see things improve. The city’s index fell 0.56% in August, and is now down just 2.26% from the same month last year. Prices are now down 5.90% from the all-time peak reached in October 2014. Prices may finally recover after a very long downtrend.
Canadian real estate prices are at a new all-time high, and growth accelerated for the first time in months. The one month acceleration doesn’t mean a reversal of the downtrend, well, at least not yet. However, the fact that the reversal came right before the government’s cash injection may be telling. Most of the increases are in cities were the first-time buyer plan is expected to “help” with affordability.
12 Comments
Sweet anticipation is fleeting though.
I honestly didn’t think there was all that much risk in the system, because usually some sort of “financial innovation” is needed to blow the top. The first-time homebuyer plan might be it.
People should ask this. If the plan is to “help” first-time buyers with a downpayment, and even the government admits it will drive prices higher – how do you solve the issue when prices rise outside of the program’s limit?
We’re already seeing Vaughan’s proposal, which is to just raise the limit. The solution from the government is to continue to give money to first-time buyers, which continually drives more and more tax payer-based risk into the system.
Food for thought:
Each premium the CMHC pays is cash that should be going to reduce your taxes, by providing the government income. The increased deficit/diverted cash is going to come from somewhere. Most likely our pockets. Falling tax revenues will have the same impact as cutting taxes, which is we’ll defer more cash, incur more debt, and they’ll hit us with a bigger bill at some point.
This is sadly the only reason I’m not voting Liberal this year. If reelected, they plan on dropping even more cash in cities like Toronto and Vancouver. It’s absurd. Lower payments, but higher prices. WTF?!
Don’t kid yourself.
Cut taxes, higher deficit – more taxes plus interest (companies are already sitting on a record cash pile, they aren’t going to pump more investment).
Pump money into the market from the CMHC, divert government revenue, means higher cost of living and potentially more taxes.
Raise taxes to pay for new services, is well, raising taxes.
Only thing that’s positive is we’ll be paying more. Difference is whether we pay it up front, or if it’s hidden until the next election along with interest. I might be the only high income person in the financial industry to vote directly for higher taxes, since at least we’ll get more stuff for it.
So happy I just moved to the US. My rent is cheaper, I make more, and while I’m shopping for houses prices are FALLING.
Oh yeah, the tiny town I moved to is called New York City, and Silicon Alley is on a mad dash hiring spree, so flee if you can.
Hey BD admins, really? I get called out and you don’t let me respond with a safe post yesterday? You use to have an open board that got a little crazy I admit but was never on par with the ‘Chans’ so what gives? Did you ban Grizz too? Don’t see him on here anymore…get your head straight. Bunch of snowflakes, I thought you were better than that but I guess not. BD4L.
Nah, we don’t screen comments manually. They’re on a time release, or if certain words are used the auto-spam catches it for manual approval (which takes longer).
Sure. I played it uber safe yesterday. Done with this. Reminds me of Breitbart.
It’s been a completely boas bear market site for a long time now. I still come to read it as it’s interesting, but I avoid any of the opinionated stuff .
in the past 30 days — Detached Home Sales in Toronto are up over 30%
The mix shift to more Detached homes should drive average Prices up in September — back to records ? we shall see.
Canada economy = Real estate Ponzi scheme bubble.
Liberals are ruining our lives… one day we will be like Zimbabwe