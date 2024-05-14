Canadian Capital Gains Change Targets Boomers More Than The Rich

Canadian policy makers claim they’re cracking down on the rich, but they know it’s not the case. Budget 2024 will raise the capital gains tax, stating only a small number of the wealthiest taxpayers will be impacted. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data provided to policymakers shows that’s not the case, impacting 7x the number implied. The vast majority are also less likely to be rich and more likely to be receiving a one-time windfall. In addition, the policy appears to be timed to capture an upcoming surge from the silver tsunami—targeting Boomers in trades and professional services. Most people pictured the Monopoly Man being targeted, not their plumber near-retirement. What gives?

Canada Proposes Raising Capital Gains Inclusion Rate To 66.7%

Capital gains are profits made on the sale, or deemed sale, of an asset. It can be a business, car, cottage, stocks, etc., if its value is more than when it was acquired, it’s a capital gain. Most policymakers seem to be intentionally branding it as a tax that hits the rich. That’s not the case though, since it’s typically applied to windfalls, such as selling a business in retirement or disposing of inherited property.

Since capital gains are typically applied to windfalls, they’re less aggressively taxed. For instance, the US taxes capital gains at a rate no more than 15%, with exemptions sometimes pushing it down to 0%. In Canada, the tax rate reduction is done via the inclusion rate, taxing only a share of the profits as income.

Canada is proposing to raise the inclusion rate from 50% to 66.7% by mid-year. The first $250k will be eligible for a reduced inclusion rate of 50% for now. It’s unclear if the progressive inclusion will be permanent or a transition at this point.

Canada To Tax The Rich… But Who’s Rich?

Budget 2024 argues only the wealthiest Canadians would have been impacted by this shift in policy. It states just 0.13% (~40,000) of the wealthiest residents will pay this annually. Great, pour one out for the top 0.1% of top earners and let’s move on. It’s not worth any time defending the rich, they have many tools to minimize liabilities and won’t be impacted anyway.

The problem is this isn’t a tax for the “rich,” it targets one-time windfalls. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) provided policymakers with data. It shows 25.1 k tax filers in 2011 would pay the new rate, but just 170 (0.7%) would pay it in subsequent years.

Stat Can also ran the numbers on the 34,000 people who reported over $250k in capital gains in 2016. Just 700 (2%) made another filing meeting that threshold in subsequent years. A little odd. The rich aren’t usually just rich for a year, right?

Budget 2024 is factually correct that only 0.13% of tax filers will be impacted in the year. What it leaves out is the fact these aren’t the same people every year. Roughly 300,000 people would have been hit by the increase over the past 10 years. That’s more than 7x the number implied, or roughly 1.7% of tax families.

That estimate was also retroactive. The timing of the new measures shows this is being rolled out at a time where the target demographic will surge. A period policymakers have targeted immigration to address—the silver tsunami, a.k.a. the retirement cliff.

Canadian Entrepreneurs Will Be A Big Target In Coming Years

At least there is a notable exception for entrepreneurs, right?

Entrepreneurs will see the inclusion rate fall to 33% for a maximum of $2 million. That brings reduced taxation for up to $3.25 million of wealth when selling part or all of their business. The catch is that’s not immediate, and begins next year in phases. Starting in 2025, $200k will be added to the reduced rate per year until it hits the full amount in 2034. That happens to be the whole window of the expected Silver Tsunami.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) estimates 76% of existing small business owners will retire over this period. It represents nearly $2 trillion in assets transferred, over three-quarters due to retirement. Not necessarily wealthy households, but often owner-operators. Many who diverted their funds from income to be reinvested in their business.

Doctors are often where most of the attention goes. This taxation increase was notably shot down when it was billed as a “doctor tax” back in the late 2010s. But trades with much lower annual incomes also fall into this range. A restaurant that’s survived for a while and leases its building, is likely to hit this tax range. Same with many small trade businesses, like plumbers or roofers. Assets that don’t traditionally fit into a retirement plan but are just as important.

It would be an odd coincidence if policymakers didn’t realize this tax windfall would be coming. Especially since the same policymakers geared immigration policies to address the same issue.

Canada—It’s Easy To Get In, But Getting Out? Not So Much

Leaving Canada after paying a lifetime of taxes? Not so fast, Canada will want its pound of flesh first. Many don’t realize the country has a departure tax, requiring capital gains paid on assets leaving the country. Even assets not sold are “deemed sold” upon exit.

That means for tax purposes, an asset is sold at fair market value (FMV) and reacquired when it leaves. That jewelry you bought in 1981? Don’t plan on leaving without paying taxes on it. Might want to keep the 40 year old receipt to prove acquisition costs too.

As a result, anyone planning to retire elsewhere will be subject to the new capital gains rate if passed. Ditto for those who moved to Canada for work, then find themselves relocating for work. People moving $250k in gains from their retirement portfolio are considered rich subject to higher taxation, but $1 million on a primary residence is considered Middle Class. Funny how that works, eh?

Canada is bracing itself for another big windfall here. From 2020 to 2023, emigration (those leaving permanently) jumped 50% to 95k annually. In addition, roughly 1 in 7 immigrants leave within a few years of arriving. Canada knows about the former due to their tax filing, but has difficulty measuring the latter.

Fun fact: this is partially why Canada’s population growth skews to the upside. Stat Can acknowledges it’s difficult to tell who has already left vs who just stopped filing taxes and using services, without an exit tax filing.

Flippers? Nah, Family Cottages Are More Likely Targets

One narrative we’ve seen shared is that this targets speculators, housing or equities. That’s not really the case, since capital gains are irregular income. If the proceeds are the result of regular trade and/or a primary income source, it’s not a capital gain. Instead it qualifies as regular income/revenue for the purposes of taxation.

The CRA has made this crystal clear when it comes to property flipping. Especially when the property was held for less than a year before being sold. Ditto with rapid trades in stocks for income, and superficial losses. Just because someone claims otherwise and doesn’t get audited, doesn’t mean the CRA won’t circle back and collect later.

The type of property to get hit with this increased rate is more likely a family cottage inherited. A sudden increase in listings implies more than a few people might be trying to get ahead of that one.

None of this is to imply Canada should or shouldn’t apply a new rate of taxation. It’s simply to highlight the stated impact may not be the intended one. The goal is to target the rich, but the very same policymakers can’t even define the Middle Class.

Further, if the taxation threshold is equal to the minimum annual income to qualify for a mortgage in certain regions, is this acknowledgement that only the rich can purchase a home? It’s a jumbled mess of diversionary politics, without much justification of how it helps.