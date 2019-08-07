Canadian Borrowing Rates Are Officially Below Last Year’s Levels

Canadian lenders are scrambling to reboot slowing credit growth, by lowering rates. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show the household effective interest rate made a decline on July 26. Rates are sinking this year, recently making the first 12-month decline in 2 years. Even though rates are lower, they are still higher than they were during the real estate price boom – 3 years ago.

Household Effective Interest Rate

The effective interest rate is a weighted-average of interest paid by households. The number includes consumer and mortgage rates, at the posted and discount rates. Lenders provide the information directly, helping to reduce generalizations like posted rates. It’s useful for both determining what people actually pay, as well as the direction of rates. That is, sometimes posted rates fail to reflect loosening or tightening credit conditions. Those changes show up in the effective interest rate index.

Borrowing Rates Fall For First Time Since In Over 2 Years

The effective borrowing rate is dropping – fast. The rate fell to 3.75% the week of July 26, dropping 0.27% from a month before. Compared to the same week last year, this represents a decline of 0.79%. The rate is now the lowest it’s been since July 6, 2018. The rate has been sliding since peaking in early March 2019.

Canadian Household Borrowing Rate

The Bank of Canada’s weekly effective borrowing rate for Canadian households. The number is a weighted average of interest rates on mortgage and consumer credit products.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

This is the first 12-month decline in 2 years, but the effective rate is still much higher. During this week in 2017, rates increased 7.31% from the year before. Then in 2018, they climbed another 17.03% from the year before. This year the rate finally made a year-over-year decline, but it was just 0.79% from last year. The interest rate is still 24.58% higher than it was in 2016.

Canadian Household Borrowing Rate Change

The 12 month percent change for the effective interest rate households faced on Jun 14.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Credit Expands, But It’s Still Tighter Than 2016

If the change is too abstract, let’s do some mortgage math to help illustrate the impact. At the end of July, a borrower earning the same amount could carry ~14.6% more than they could at the recent peak in March. Even with the big ease, that same borrower qualifies for 7.66% less than they would have with the same income in 2016. Rates are higher today than a few years ago, but they seem to be heading lower as of right now.

Borrowing rates are higher than 3 years ago, but are falling very quickly. This is the first month we’ve seen year-over-year declines since 2017. The trend is moving in the direction of lower rates, already dropping 7% from the 2019 high hit in March.

Over half of GDP growth is already coming from construction and real estate. It’s hard to imagine borrowing could stimulate further reliance on real estate. However, it’s also hard to imagine an advanced economy with household debt levels this high.

