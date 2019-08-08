Canadian Homeownership Jumps In Older, Non-University Educated Demographics

Canada’s national statistics agency crunched numbers on the age and education of homeowners. Statistics Canada’s (Stat Can) latest study shows the rate of homeownership increased from 1999 to 2016. However, the increase in ownership is due almost entirely to aging demographics. The study also reveals that university educated households no longer have the highest rate of ownership in the country.
Canadian Homeownership Increase Due To Aging Population
The rate of homeownership increased across Canada, especially in older demographics. In 1999, the rate of homeownership was an already high 60%. By 2016, this number jumped to 62.8%. The largest increase was in the 55 to 64 demographic, which jumped from 74.7% to 78.4% over the same period. Stat Can analysts note, “Almost all of this increase was because of population aging, given that families in older age groups are more likely to own their homes.”
Canadian Homeownership Rate By Age
The rate of Homeownership by age group.
Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.
Some age groups did see a decline in the rate of homeownership. Predictably, those between the age of 19 to 24 saw the rate of ownership drop from 12.5% in 1999, to 10.3% in 2016. More surprising is the decline in people aged 45 to 54. The age group saw the rate of ownership fall from 72.7% to 70.7% during the same period. There was no clear reason for this shift, but the age bracket still has the second highest rate of ownership.
University Educated Households Fall Behind On Ownership
Getting a university degree didn’t quite provide the edge on ownership it once did. Households headed by those with a university education saw the rate of ownership rise from 66.3% in 1999 to 67.7% in 2016. Household headed by those with a diploma or certificate saw ownership rise from 62.3% to 68.7% over the same period. University educated homeownership is still very high. However high paying trade jobs seem to be working out fine for those that want a home.
Canadian Homeownership Rate By Education
The rate of homeownership by highest education achieved by the head of household.
Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.
Those without any post-secondary education saw the rate of ownership decline. Households headed by someone without high school saw the rate of ownership drop from 57.1% in 1999, to 51.8% in 2016. Those with only a high school diploma saw the rate drop from 57.1 to 55.6% over the same period. Both rates are still very high rates of homeownership. For context, if all of Canada was at the rate of non-high school educated ownership, it would outrank Switzerland or Germany.
In a fast moving market, the data in the latest study is a little dated compared to recent surveys. However, the trend most likely will remain intact failing no major economic shift. That is, homeownership is most popular with older Canadians. University degree holders may have a higher rate of ownership, but the edge is wearing thin. Canadians headed by households with trade education are now the top spot for ownership.
5 Comments
Canadian university degrees aren’t even worth the paper they’re printed on now. If you don’t get into a hard to get into program where the seats are usually gobbled up by foreign students, you might as well go to college instead. You’ll be trained for a skill that you can actually use.
NOT TRUE . Seats are limited to foreign students if the courses are full or if there are vacancies and seats are available exceptions will be made. The govt. will not allow this to happen since they are heavily subsidized by them.. Your statement has no place here and sounds like you should be living south of the boarder where there are more of your ilk who seem to have the same logic.
People need to stop pretending the issue with being internationally competitive doesn’t exist. Few schools have enrollment caps per program. They have it by degree type. That means you can get crowded out of exclusive programs.
Here’s a doctor that had to go abroad to get an education, because we’re training foreign doctors domestically.
https://ottawacitizen.com/opinion/columnists/cronk-i-wanted-to-be-a-rural-doctor-in-canada-but-our-medical-education-system-works-against-it
You can’t just imply it’s racist to reiterate a fact.
I think if you work soon after high school, save up a deposit before the age of 28, while living at home, you’ll be ahead of folks who spend many years in university not saving, then all the years these folks can’t save due to huge student debt.
I know a lot of folks doing way better than me with my graduate degrees, and they have little formal education. Many only have nine months of private higher ed. Work as highly paid technicians. Their companies trained them over a decade and continue to upgrade their skills and knowledge on their dime. I also know lots of folks with PhD’s barely getting by, decades after they got their degrees.
Sad reading. This country is in for a sea of pain. It will either cross it willfully learning its lessons and making sure that it will never again slide into the abyss of systemic RE speculation and money laundering or it will go down in denial. So far it looks like it will be the denial…
If you are young and studied hard consider your options carefully. Lately I hear stories about young professionals leaving Canada being offered twice as much in compensation on top of not having to pay for the privilege of raising their families in the RE-fueled laundromat.