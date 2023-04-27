Canadian Banks Are Extending Amortizations Over 35 Years To Avoid Defaults

What’s the secret to Canada’s remarkably low delinquencies, despite soaring interest rates? Never paying off those super-sized mortgages, apparently. Filings from Canada’s Big Six banks show a big share of mortgages had remaining amortizations of 30 years or longer in Q1 2023. Most of the Big Six reported at least a quarter of their portfolio had at least 30 years of payments remaining. Just last year, the share was virtually non-existent.
Canada’s Big Six Banks Suddenly Have A Lot of Mortgages With Long Remaining Terms
More than half of Big Six banks have a large share of mortgages with 30 or more years to go. Topping the list was BMO, with nearly a third (32.4%) of their portfolio having 30 years or more remaining as of Q1 2023. Not far behind was CIBC (30.0% of its portfolio), TD (29.3%), and RBC (27%).
It’s worth emphasizing that these aren’t mortgages with 30 year terms. They’re mortgages with at least 30 years of repayment left. Many with significantly more, but we’ll come back to that.
Before we do, it’s important to understand this isn’t a problem seen at all banks. The share at Scotiabank (1.5%), and National Bank (1%) remain similar to any other year. At the very least, this tells us it’s not a widespread banking issue but one at those specific banks.
Even Interest Only Mortgages Might Have Been Too Much For Canadians
How the heck do you even get a mortgage that long? It typically requires a speciality product to obtain a loan that long. The answer is negative amortization, and how the lenders are trying to avoid it with borrowers that bought too much house.
Most of Canada’s variable rate mortgages have a fixed monthly payment. This means borrowers get the predictability month-to-month but the amount applied to principal varies. If interest falls, more is applied to the mortgage principal and less towards interest. It’s generally what’s happened over the 30 years prior to 2021, and is a pleasant surprise. Borrowers renewing tend to find out they repaid more than they thought. Success.
The opposite is also true—rising rates mean less towards principal, and more to interest. If rates rise sharply, that can mean the borrower isn’t paying enough to cover interest. This is negative amortization, where the length of repayment is extended. Anyone can afford anything on a long enough timeline, but it comes at a big interest cost. That’s a sacrifice some are willing to make to manage their repayment schedule.
Canadian Mortgage Borrowers Are Seeking Lower Payments, Longer Terms
The maximum amortization is typically 35 years, but apparently banks don’t think that’s not enough. A significant share of the above banks’ portfolios had at least 35 years left. Over a quarter (27.4%) of TD’s Canadian residential portfolio have amortizations of at least 35 years left in Q1. Not far behind are CIBC (27%), and RBC (26%). BMO didn’t break down amortizations for more than 30 years.
A Canadian bank notifies a borrower they have 72 years left to pay off their mortgage. Source: Twitter.
Long Mortgage Terms Were Nearly Non-Existent
One only has to look at the same period a year before to realize how unusual this situation is. Only three banks had amortizations longer than 30 years in Q1 2022—Scotiabank (1.4%), National Bank (1.3%), and TD (0.3%). Seeing 2 points would have been alarming, but over ¼ of mortgages at some banks is barely triggering a reaction.
Delinquency rates might remain low, but that doesn’t mean the country is in the clear. Housing has already diverted a significant share of capital from the “productive” economy. An economic slowdown at the expense of more debt only gets worse if the repayment of that debt is extended.
9 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
Can any one explain this insanity ?
This is debt slavery that is all.
This activity must be illigal.
Not really illegal. They’ll just tell people to keep renewing at 35 years or whatever to keep the payment at a level the borrower wants to pay.
I intentionally say “wants to pay” because people were stress tested for close to the current rate and they aren’t pushed to that limit.
A country of millionaires that need 77 years to pay off a bungalow. What a marvelous time we live in! LMAO
We’re so much better than the US. They had interest only mortgages, and it was totally… oh, I see.
Long story short they don’t want to rock the boat and the regulator is letting them get away with murder and pretending this is covid related, and not the political morons trying to inflate their assets while crashing the whole country.
Canada’s banking system used to be one of the best in the world because its bankers were responsible and managed risk well. Now it’s clear they don’t have to manage risk, because the government will ensure there’s zero reason to mitigate it.
This is the real reason they drove inflation, to reduce the real burden of these loans without causing a loss. Great plan, it only marginalizes the poor and young since they don’t have assets to adjust to. But we’re not thinking about that, we’re just looking at rent cheques coming through our airport every month.
Basically what these homeowners have is a rental that they can live in for as long as they want as long as they keep making the monthly payments.
I’m sure many of these people have 50 year amortizations right now.
And when will these abnormal loans (cough cough subprime) be adjusted to market value?
I’m thinking it’s going to take about 15 years.
All these mortgages are underwater right now as it is.
The banks can go in and take these properties back but there’s going to be so many of them they can do it gradually over time and pick them off one after the other.
Nobody in this situation is safe.