Canada’s Property Bubble Just Hit The Wall For Price Growth As Key Indicator Flips

Canadian real estate may have just peaked, according to official data this morning. Earlier this month we took a look at Toronto and Vancouver, and why the top for growth is here. Data from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) confirms the same National trend. Home prices hit a new all-time high in June, and they grew at the fastest rate ever. However, a key indicator for annual price growth turned last month. Using it as a base to model July, growth is likely to decelerate this month.
Canadian Real Estate Prices Rise Over 24%
The price of a typical home in Canada made a huge climb over the past year. The aggregate for the composite benchmark reached $734,500 in June, up 0.78% ($5,700) from a month before. It works out to an increase of 24.72% ($145,600) compared to last year. This is a new all-time record high for the national index, and an unbelievable amount for prices to rise in a year. Especially across the whole country.
Canadian Real Estate Prices
The price of the aggregate benchmark (“typical”) home across Canada.
Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.
Canadian Property Prices Grew At The Fastest Rate On Record
The dollar value isn’t just huge, but the rate of growth is as well — especially at the national level. Prices increased last month by enough to push annual growth higher. The annual rate reached a new record high for the history of the National index.
Canadian Real Estate Price Change
The 12-month percent change in the aggregate benchmark (“typical”) home across Canada.
Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.
Some of you might have noticed the monthly price increase was four digits though. A large number, but headlines have been mostly about 5-digit monthly increases. That kind of stuff just doesn’t slip by, does it? That should be your first sign things have cooled down recently.
Using Annual Growth To Benchmark Recent Performance
Looking at annualized growth confirms the price growth slowdown as well. We’ve gone over this many times, including this month, so feel free to skip this if you understand it. For those that don’t or need a refresher, annualized growth is when a period is projected for a whole year. It’s a simple, but powerful tool, for benchmarking and forecasting.
For simplicity’s sake, all 3-month growth rates will be annualized for the rest of this post.
Analysts use annualized rates to see how short-term performance stacks up. If the 3-month rate is above the 12-month, annual growth is preparing to rise. When the 3-month trend falls below the 12-month, annual growth is preparing to drop.
Which makes sense if you think about it, right? Trends move similar to more recent data as they persist. The oldest data drops from the 12-month trend as it continues. Recent data is also more reflective of the current environment. The 12-month trend is always chasing the faster 3-month. Conversely, the 3-month is always dragging the annual rate around the chart.
Canadian Home Price Growth Most Likely Peaked
Looking at the 3-month trend for the benchmark price, it just crossed below the 12-month. The 3-month rate came in at 18.10% for June, marking it a third consecutive month lower. It may not be interesting at first glance, but June was special. The 3-month trend hasn’t been this much lower since 2018. Back then, it was right before the annual rate of growth fell to nearly zero.
Canadian Real Estate Price Change
The percent change in the aggregate benchmark (“typical”) home across Canada.
Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.
Basic modeling with the annualized data shows it was most likely the peak of annual growth. For the annual rate of growth to stay where it is, the national benchmark price needs to rise 2.02% ($14,800) in July. If the rate wants to grow, it needs to rise even faster.
It’s been done before, so it’s not impossible. It would need a big shift in sentiment (and an epic influx of capital). Considering last month’s growth was a third of the size, it’s unlikely. But good luck trend, I’d love to see that kind of swing happen. It would be like seeing a unicorn majestically appear out of nowhere.
Canadian Home Buying Sentiment To Shift
Let’s not downplay the situation though. Price growth is still extremely high, the odds of the annual rate of growth have just peaked. If the market’s lucky, prices may even climb a little, while the annual rate drops.
A deceleration of price growth is more of a sentiment issue that precedes a shift in the market. Cooling home price growth after a boom often releases inventory. Short-term investors are motivated to sell when they’ve collected peak gains. This adds more supply, helping to dampen growth even further.
Then there’s the shift in buyer mentality. When annual price growth is moving faster, it motivates them to pull the trigger in a rush. When the rate of growth falls, fewer people panic. This has a significant impact on the bid, once again relieving price growth pressure. It doesn’t mean prices are going to fall (at least tomorrow), but it means a shift in sentiment is coming.
