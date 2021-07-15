Canadian New Vehicle Sales Print The Second Worst May In Over Two Decades

Canadians are suddenly pulling back on their new vehicle buying binge. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data shows new vehicle sales grew on an annual basis in May. Sadly, it wasn’t because the market was experiencing robust growth. It was due entirely to the base effect of comparing sales to an early pandemic month. Zooming out, it was the second slowest May since 1997.

Why Do I Care About New Vehicle Sales?

New vehicle sales are a huge signal for the economy. For someone to buy a new vehicle, they have to be confident in their ability to pay for it. If someone is confident about their ability to buy an expensive item, they have job stability. People confident in their future income continue to spend and borrow.

A similar observation can be made about truck buying and the housing industry. In a building boom, more contractors need more vehicles. If they’re being squeezed on margins because, oh, I don’t know, lumber made it unprofitable. They tend to stick with their own vehicle. That’s in addition to auto manufacturing being a large industry. A slowdown (or ramp up!) of new vehicle sales can actually tell us a lot.

Canadian New Vehicle Sales Had The Second Weakest May Since 1997

Canadian new vehicle sales are slowing, though the base effect muddles the numbers. There were 151,912 new vehicles sold in May, down 8.9% from a month before. Compared to a year before sales are 30.8% higher, though last year was extremely low, due to the pandemic.

Canadian May New Vehicle Sales

The number of new vehicles sold in the month of May.

Source: Stat Can; Better Dwelling.

Excluding last year, it was the weakest May for new vehicle sales going back to 1997, or 24 years ago. Unexpected considering April and May are when new vehicles sales peak for the year. This year we’ve seen sales peak in March, along with home sales.

Breaking this trend down by segment, passenger cars took a big hit in the month. They represented 30,793 of the new vehicle sales in May, down 6.6% from a month before. Compared to a year before, sales were 22.2% higher. May sales numbers have been unusually slow for the past two years, but the overall trend has been weak as well. The pandemic’s rebirth of the car was a little more legend than reality, it would appear. At least in Canada.

Canadian New Vehicle Sales

Canadian new vehicles sales, including passenger vehicles (cars) and trucks.

Source: Stat Can; Better Dwelling.

Trucks on the other hand, now represent the majority of new vehicle sales, like in all building booms. Trucks represented 121,119 of the total vehicle sales in May, down 9.4% from a month before. Compared to a year before sales were up 33.3%, but remember the base effect. Other than last year, it was the weakest May for truck sales since 2016. That was right around when Canada’s real estate boom began. Memories.

Canadians Are Now Buying Cheaper Vehicles — Even Trucks

Canadians are spending less on their new vehicle purchases as well. The average price was $45,334 in May, down 4.2% from the month before. Compared to a year ago it’s only up 1.3%, with little obvious base effect. New purchase prices peaked this past December, and are currently 7.0% below those levels.

Passenger cars showed a sudden decline, indicating some weakness in the luxury segment. The average price fell to $37,421 in May, down 8.2% from the previous month. It was still 8.0% higher than last year, but some base or quality adjustments are likely in those numbers. This past March was the all-time record high, and the average is now down 10.0% from those levels. That’s also the month home sales, and new construction peaked as well. Everyone must have felt like big spenders that month.

Canadian New Vehicle Average Price

The Canadian average sale price for a new vehicle sold that month, including passenger vehicles (cars) and trucks.

Source: Stat Can; Better Dwelling.

New truck prices didn’t fall by much, but it’s somewhat of a surprise to see weakness in the segment. The average sale price of a new truck fell to $47,346 in May, down 3.3% from the month before. Compared to last year the average is down just a minor 0.4%, though keep in mind how high inflation is. During a building boom, where labor was previously short, nonetheless.

New auto sales are slowing, and the average sale price is slipping lower. The latter is even more difficult to understand considering how high inflation is. The timing of sales peaking is also another warning flag, happening at the same time as home sales. Both of those things are supposed to be soaring while interest rates are near record lows, not falling. Where are all of those pent-up savings at?

